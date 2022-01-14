Basketball

“Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry”: Draymond Green’s top-5 players list causes uproar as NBA Twitter blasts the Warriors’ DPOY

"Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry": Draymond Green's top-5 players list causes uproar as NBA Twitter blasts the Warriors' DPOY
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"You be lying! You're a liar": LaMelo Ball was strong on the lil brother vibe while jesting with a fan seated courtside in the Hornets' game vs Indiana Pacers
Next Article
CSGO Roster Changes: Fallen, "THE PROFESSOR" now a free agent as Team Liquid release him.
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry": Draymond Green's top-5 players list causes uproar as NBA Twitter blasts the Warriors' DPOY
“Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry”: Draymond Green’s top-5 players list causes uproar as NBA Twitter blasts the Warriors’ DPOY

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. And if you were to take…