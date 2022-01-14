“Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry”: Draymond Green’s top-5 players list causes uproar as NBA Twitter blasts the Warriors’ DPOY

Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter of all time. And if you were to take Draymond Green at face value, he’s also a top-5 basketball player ever.

Any opinion regarding the top-5 basketball players of all time is bound to spark some debate or the other. There doesn’t seem to be much of a consensus opinion, other than Michael Jordan and LeBron James being staples for everyone.

Many people value big men and their skillset higher than wings, and their top-5 reflects this. On the other hand, ordinary fans usually relate more to guard play, so the likes of Kobe Bryant often show up on their lists.

The truth is that in a game that evolves every 4-5 seasons, it is not possible to have a consensus all-time list. Yet, it seems to be a staple of barstool discussions at sports bars across the world.

Draymond Green has now chipped in with his own take as a member of an NBA dynasty. And his take isn’t quite what the average NBA fan would necessarily side with.

Draymond Green names Stephen Curry in his top-5 ever and NBA Twitter isn’t having it

NBA Twitter took no time in responding to this list revealed by Draymond Green on Uninterrupted. Basketball fans mostly seem to be in agreement that Stephen Curry, in particular, is an iffy pick.

Swap Curry out for @kaj33 and that’s my top 5 — Bossman85 (@LakeShowBoss) January 14, 2022

Curry has no argument for top 5 — Derek (@Derekuknow) January 14, 2022

