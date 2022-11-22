Having Spent a ‘Raging’ $100,000 On His Mother, Shaquille O’Neal Had the ‘Best Kiss Ritual’ with Lucille in the NBA

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal grew up in quite the strict household. His mother, Lucille O’Neal, married Sergeant Philip Harrison after Shaq’s biological father made it clear he didn’t want to be a part of their lives. Shaq would get so close to Harrison that throughout his life he’s only ever considered him to be his real father, not a stepfather.

It is because of Harrison that the world got introduced to Shaq. He would take him to a 76ers game as a kid and after watching Julius Erving play, O’Neal told his father that he wanted to be in the NBA. So, Harrison told him that if he listened to what he told him, he’d make him the greatest big-man of all time.

Fast-forward to 1992 and Shaquille O’Neal was selected 1st overall in the NBA Draft. His first order of business was to buy himself, his father, and his mother a Mercedes Benz, each. The one he got for his mother was worth over $100,000.

Shaquille O’Neal had quite the wholesome ritual with his mother

A lot gets told about Shaq and his father but it was his mother who kept him grounded for the most part. Receiving millions of dollars every single year would have anybody feel a certain type of way, especially when you don’t come from wealth.

It was Lucille who made her son realize that at a certain point, he was letting the money get to his head. According to him, him walking into his empty 90,000 sq ft mansion without his mother by his side was the tipping point.

Clearly, the two share an incredible bond with one another. So much so that they had their own adorable pre-game ritual. Before every game Shaq played in the NBA, he would get a kiss on the cheek from his mom and some chewing gum.

Talk about the calm before the storm.

Shaq received great advice from his mother

On multiple occasions, Shaquille O’Neal has revealed that his mother, Lucille, gave him some of the best advice anybody had ever given him. She told him that no matter what he does, he needs people to remember his name.

Whatever endeavor he indulges in, he needs to make sure people know it’s him behind it all and associate that greatness with him alone.

