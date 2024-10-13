When Vince Carter Slammed His Former Coach Sam Mitchell on the Massage Table

NBA TV analyst Sam Mitchell has gone viral for an outburst with co-host Chris Miles. Mitchell leaked his co-host’s address live on TV in what seems to be a personal beef. Years before, Mitchell got into a physical altercation with Vince Carter during his head coaching tenure with the Toronto Raptors. That altercation with the legendary Raptors forward has resurfaced amidst his controversy with Miles.

Miles reportedly made a joke about Mitchell’s financial situation, something he took exception to. The former Raptors’ Head Coach then went on to leak his co-host’s address shortly after. Luckily, this altercation remained verbal. Allegedly, that wasn’t the case involving Carter.

Carter and Mitchell addressed the altercation but never expanded on the event. However, Carter’s mother, Michelle, provided details regarding the situation. She said,

“So I asked Vince what happened. He told me he couldn’t take Sam’s challenges anymore, so he picked him up and threw him on the massage table. That definitely happened. No question about it. And if anyone says it didn’t happen, they’re lying.”

The star player and coach only spent half a season together. Toronto hired Mitchell leading into the 2004-05 season. At the time, Carter’s relationship with the front office began deteriorating.

According to Michelle, Mitchell kept challenging the high-flying star. Carter’s patience ran out, and he retaliated by throwing Mitchell onto a massage table in the Raptors’ training facility.

In 2012, Jalen Rose also supported Michelle’s account of the events, 7 years after it took place. Rose revealed on Grantland.com that a heated altercation broke out between the two. During the scuffle, Carter allegedly slammed Mitchell onto the massage table.

Although Carter and Mitchell never denied the event taking place, they alluded it wasn’t as violent as painted to be.

Carter and Mitchell’s reaction to the information coming out

Relatively soon after the altercation took place, information broke to the media. Reporters quickly tried to get the reaction of both parties, with Vince Carter and Sam Mitchell opening up about the story.

In December 2004, the Raptors traded Carter to the New Jersey Nets. Following a matchup against the Spurs as a member of the Nets, Carter received questions regarding the altercation in Toronto. He said,

“So? What’s the big deal? You make an altercation [sound] like a fight.”

The eight-time All-Star didn’t deny the altercation taking place. However, he dispelled any rumors of it being a fight. His mother also proclaimed that she “did not say it was a fight.” Mitchell shared a similar sentiment.

Although Mitchell refuted the idea of a fight between the two, he went a step further by saying there wasn’t an altercation at all. He revealed that Vince only ‘laid’ on his back and it was playful fun.

As long as there isn’t any video footage of the altercation between the two, a degree of uncertainty will remain regarding what truly happened.