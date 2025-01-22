When WWE Wrestler Santino Marella Played Scrabble with Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is arguably the best entertainer ever to play basketball. Shaq’s versatile personality allows him to easily switch between sports, movies, music, and commercials, among other things, and entertain a diverse set of fans. His personality and his physique made Shaq a fan favorite every time he stepped into the world of professional wrestling.

In 2009, Shaq was given the honor of being the guest host for WWE. During a segment, the big fella sat down with Santino Marella, one of the most entertaining wrestlers ever, for a hilarious game of Scrabble.

Shaq used all his tricks to con Marella into believing his lies. He made up words like ‘Shaqzilla’ to win the game. As Marella was playing a character who didn’t have a good understanding of the English language, it was easier for Shaq to cheat the game. However, the famous Wrestler ended up catching on to what was going on.

He said, “I am thinking that something is fishy going on here, Shaquille. And unless you went and did something unspeakable to a cactus, I’m pretty sure that ‘Shaqtus’ is not even a real word.”

Before the two could settle it, they were interrupted by the wrestling duo Cryme Tyme.

Standing next to three professional wrestlers, Shaq looked like he belonged there. He was a natural and could easily play along with whatever was going on in front of the camera. A unique quality like that has made him a beloved personality for pro wrestling fans as well.

Shaquille O’Neal has made multiple pro wrestling appearances

Shaq has been a huge wrestling fan since childhood. So, once he became famous in the world of basketball, he started accepting all the invites to step inside the ring. His first wrestling appearance was for the WCW in 1994. He presented the WCW title to Hulk Hogan at the Bash at the Beach event after he beat Ric Flair.

The 2009 event was Shaq’s first time at the WWE. Since then, he has made multiple appearances and has stepped inside the ring as well. The NBA legend made a surprise entry inside the ring at the 3rd annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Towering above the likes of Big Show and Kane, Shaq put out a show for wrestling fans. He eliminated Damien Sandow and gave a double choke slam to Kane before butting heads with Big Show. To his surprise, all the wrestling stars inside the ring came together to toss him out, bringing his memorable visit to an end.