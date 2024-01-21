Where Does Shaq Live? Is Shaquille O’Neal’s $1.2 Million Home His Current Mansion?

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal looks on during the second quarter of the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal’s dominance in the NBA earned him quite a bit of money, something that contributed massively to his huge net worth today. Over the years, he has used said net worth to buy massive mansions in multiple cities, so much so that even some of his biggest fans are now completely clueless about his place of residence.

Advertisement

To answer the query above, Shaquille O’Neal recently bought a mansion in Dallas, Texas. According to the New York Post, Shaq made this purchase back in 2022, spending $1.2 million on the mansion that is quietly nestled in the Dallas suburbs. As per Culture Map Dallas, the home contains five bedrooms and five bathrooms, including a massive primary bedroom that contains a ‘spa-like bathroom’, along with two fireplaces, a home theatre, and a massive pool among many other lavish features.

When Shaquille O’Neal is not hosting Inside the NBA or making an appearance for a promotion at some event, this is where Superman comes back and finally hangs his cape.

Advertisement

This purchase by Shaquille O’Neal came months after he sold his iconic mansion in Orlando, Florida. Shaq originally bought the 31,000-plus-square-foot mansion for $3.95 million back in 1993 as per another report by the New York Post.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando mansion boasted 12 bedrooms, a built-in fish tank surrounded by a mural of O’Neal himself just to name a few features. Some other things incorporated in Shaq’s former mansion were a showroom-style garage with space for 17 cars, a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court, temperature-controlled storage for wine and cigars, ​​and a sound-proof home theater with a large screen for viewings.

With the big man now getting on in age, he has started to sell off some of his crazier assets from the past, trading them in for slightly less lavish assets that will save him quite a bit of money. It seems to be a smart choice too, considering that the big man isn’t too far away from retirement now either. While the big man will absolutely continue living in luxury, he will also have a lot more money in his bank account, something that will contribute to a very fun lifestyle.

Shaquille O’Neal’s various mansions from Atlanta to Dallas

It would be an educated guess to assume that Shaquille O’Neal would have mansions in the cities he played for during his tenure in the NBA. However, since his retirement, Shaq has also purchased big properties around the country.

The Big Aristotle has another massive 14.3-acre property in Atlanta. Shaq’s Atlanta Mansion boasts eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. This purchase set O’Neal back a total of $1.15 million in 2016. But you can be sure the valuation of the mansion now would be much higher.

Advertisement

Making his way from Atlanta to Dallas comes Shaquille O’Neal’s French-style Oasis, as per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Somewhat of a downgrade, Shaq’s Oasis in Dallas has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and one-half bathroom. This is where the NBA legend currently resides.

To shed light on why Shaq purchased a mansion in Atlanta was due to his role as an analyst on Inside the NBA. As the show’s studio is located in Atlanta, Georgia, O’Neal’s purchase makes clear sense.

Already owning beautiful mansions in major cities across the country, it would be foolish to say that the Dallas mansion is Shaq’s last purchase. Because you never know, Shaq may not be done just yet.