“Where My AE 1s at?”: Dwight Howard Calls Out Anthony Edwards For Not Hooking Him Up With His Adidas Signatures

Dwight Howard is eagerly waiting for two things. A call from an NBA team and a free pair of Adidas AE 1s from Anthony Edwards. The former Lakers star made his case to receive a gift from the Minnesota Timberwolves star on the latest episode of the Above The Rim with DH 12 podcast. Howard asked for a free pair after he learned from co-host Sniper Jones that Edwards gifted one to Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys pass rusher was in attendance for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks sporting a Luka Doncic jersey but wearing a pair of AE1s.

After the game, Edwards and Parsons met near the locker room area and the young guard spotted the NFL star wearing his shoes. In the post-game press conference, the Timberwolves star claimed he’d promised Parsons a pair, saying, “Micah Parsons, you know, he was rocking the AE1s and I told him, he wear a size 14, I’ll bring him back some nice shoes for Game 6.”

After learning the backstory, Howard claimed that he deserved a free pair of AE1s too. He said,

“Where my AE1s at? I’ve been repping you [Anthony Edwards]. I’ve been telling Minnesota going to win, put your money on Minnesota. Bet on Minnesota to win… I was betting on Minnesota winning. I was amping up Ant-Man!”

Howard is on point about backing Edwards and the Timberwolves during these playoffs. On a previous episode of the podcast, he gloated about correctly picking Minnesota to upstage the Denver Nuggets, before backing them to beat the Mavericks in seven.

While they didn’t live up to his expectations, he can reliably claim that he was on the Timberwolves hype train since the start. Moreover, his demand for AE1s makes sense, as they have been selling like hotcakes since they were launched.

Adidas strikes gold with Anthony Edwards’ AE1s

In the shoe market, Adidas has been well off the pace behind Nike, consistently losing top players to their main competitors and lagging significantly in sales. However, they managed to land Anthony Edwards and handed him a signature line, which proved to be a masterstroke. The AE1s have been flying off the shelf and turning a massive profit for the brand.

In March, Adidas CEO, Bjorn Gulden, claimed that Edwards’ first signature shoe had exceeded their expectations and outpaced Damian Lillard and James Harden’s lines in sales. But the best was yet to come.

Per Footlocker, the AE1s’ popularity soared even higher due to Edwards’ heroics in the playoffs, and its sales spiked 15%. Adidas’ decision to sign the young star has worked out incredibly. The Timberwolves guard has been touted to become the ‘face of the league,’ which will only boost the hype about his shoes further.