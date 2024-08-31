Where Will Shaquille O’Neal Go if TNT Shuts Down Inside the NBA?

Shaquille O’Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA’s four-decade-long run on TNT will seemingly end in 2025 after the NBA opted to decline their offer and picked Amazon as one of their three new broadcasting partners. The network’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has filed a lawsuit against the NBA to reclaim the rights to broadcast the league. However, it is unlikely to change the outcome of the media rights deal.

Fans are less concerned about the TV deal and more about TNT’s hit show, Inside The NBA. Hosts Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal are scheduled to have their version of The Last Dance during the 2024-25 season. While Barkley has confirmed that he’ll stay with the network, O’Neal has yet to clarify the future.

A report by New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel explored the options for the Hall of Famer if TNT shuts down its marquee show. He reportedly has an out-clause with TNT akin to Barkley if the network doesn’t retain broadcasting rights to the NBA.

O’Neal will be a highly sought-after free agent after the 2024-25 season if he quits TNT. NBC and Amazon would be champing at the bit to get him on board next year. ESPN already has the structure to accommodate the Lakers icon.

However, the New York Post reports claims TNT might retain him by rebranding Inside the NBA as a general sports talk show. If that’s the case, then his current undisclosed 10-year deal, which he signed in 2022, with the network will remain intact.

But if the two parties have to part ways then the three-time Finals MVP likely sign a massive deal with another network. O’Neal has plenty of options even if Inside the NBA goes away soon.

Shaquille O’Neal discussed the end of TNT with Draymond Green

The Hall of Famer and Draymond Green have worked together on Inside the NBA on many occasions. In June, O’Neal appeared on The Draymond Green Show where he spoke about the possibility of the show’s end. He said,

“I’m glad I have different options to fall back on, but when I go left, it just starts to get sad. Like damn, no Ernie, no Chuck, no Kenny. Then, when I think right, it’s a lot of other possibilities — great possibilities. But right now, I’m just gonna stay in the middle.”

There have been rumors that Amazon or NBC could consider poaching the quartet and create a show similar to Inside the NBA on their airwaves. However, Johnson and Barkley are planning on sticking with TNT.

It’s unclear what the future holds for the quartet and only time will tell whether they stick together or part ways. For now, there’s at least another year of them together to enjoy.