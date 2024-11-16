mobile app bar

“Who Do We Compare Him to?”: Dennis Scott Fails to Find Comparison for 7ft 3inch Victor Wembanyama

Prateek Singh
Published

Dennis Scott (L) and Victor Wembanyama (R)

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

One of the most common tendencies of basketball fans is to compare players, especially those from different generations. So, when Victor Wembanyama came into the league and had a brilliant rookie season, fans wondered who he reminded them of. Dennis Scott was asked the same question Run It Back after Wemby’s 50-point game against the Washington Wizards at AT&T Center.

The 56-year-old couldn’t think of a name that could justify such a comparison. Scott believes that the league has never seen a player like Wemby before. While there have been great players who were brilliant from the very beginning, the Spurs star is in a league of his own for several reasons.

The former Orlando Magic star said that back in his day, Ralph Samson was the towering figure in the league. The 7’4 center from Virginia is a four-time All-Star with almost a decade-long career. But Scott couldn’t be put in the same category as Wemby because the latter is much more versatile on the court.

Scott said that as good as Samson was, he “wasn’t throwing the ball around his back…wasn’t throwing the ball off the backboard and catching and dunking. Ralph wasn’t doing a Shammgod…and passing the ball looking away.”

Wemby might be only an inch shorter than Samson, but he is physically capable of doing things on a floor that we have never seen a big man do before.

Scott believes that Wemby “has taken the game to another plateau.”

Who do we compare him to? We’ve never seen a 7’3 alien before,” Shaq’s former Magic teammate added.

While we’ve seen the younger generation be in awe of the 20-year-old, it’s great to see that the older generation be just as impressed.

Dennis Scott says Victor Wembanyama is ‘must-see TV’

In Scott’s assessment, Wemby is truly one of a kind. A talent like him is rare to come by. So, those lucky enough to be around in the same era as him must witness what the Alien is capable of doing on the floor. He said, “He is must-see TV.”

As per Scott, there are only a handful of reasons to not see Wemby playing basketball.

He said, “If you’re not working or spending time with your kids, you’re watching Victor Wembanyama and what he’s doing and saying.” Wemby’s 50-point outburst was his new career high. He shot 18-29 from the field and 8-16 from the three-point line, securing a 139-130 win for his team.

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

