Who is Donovan Mitchell’s Rumored Girlfriend Coco Jones?

Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers are flying high. They are 15-0, which is the best start in the franchise’s history, and the guard is having an All-Star caliber campaign, with some even suggesting that he should be in the MVP race. There is plenty of curiosity about the secret behind his and Cleveland’s astonishing form, and Brandon Jennings has a theory. He believes Lady Luck is shining on the guard because he’s in a relationship with Coco Jones.

While she’s a well-known celebrity, here’s everything you need to know about her if you are among the uninitiated.

Who is Coco Jones?

Coco Jones is a 26-year-old actress and singer from Tennessee. She first gained notoriety at the age of nine after she competed on Radio Disney and finished as the runner-up in the show’s third season. Her incredible singing ability blew away the executives, who signed her to a deal with the company.

She made a few guest appearances in the Disney Channel original show, So Random!, but her most notable performance was in the Disney Channel Original Movie Let It Shine.

Coco Jones’ success

She didn’t only steal the show on Radio Disney. When she was nine, she sang the National Anthem during a Rams game in St. Louis, while her father Mike, who played as a defensive end for the team, proudly watched her daughter from the sidelines. In a full circle moment, she performed the anthem once more 16 years later prior to a game between the Chiefs and the Ravens in September 2024.

Her singing accomplishments reached even greater heights as Jones won her first Grammy in 2024. She received the award for Best R&B Performance for her hit song “ICU”. However, that doesn’t mean her acting career has taken a step back.

In 2022, Jones landed a major role in the hit show Bel Air, a remake of the hit 90’s sitcom, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which made Will Smith a household name. She plays the character of Hilary Banks.

Coco has been around sports for a long time

Although the entertainment industry was Jones’ passion as a child, she grew up around sports. As mentioned earlier, her father, Mike, played in the NFL for 12 seasons.

He’s a legend among Rams fans and an immortal icon in Pro Football history for making “The Tackle” on the final play of Super Bowl 34, which helped the Rams beat the Titans and become world champions for the first time in franchise history.

Her brother Mike Jones Jr. followed their father’s footsteps and pursued a football career. He went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft but signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. Unlike her brother, Coco didn’t go down a path of sports. Instead, she followed the footsteps of her mother Javonda Jones, who is a session vocalist.

Coco and Donovan’s rumored relationship

Jones and Mitchell sparked dating rumors after they were spotted at an Usher concert in Brooklyn. In a video posted by a fan, they were spotted holding hands and enjoying each other’s company.

In July, Jones and Mitchell attended former 76ers minority stakeholder Micheal Rubin’s famous All-White party. However, the two did an excellent job of not being photographed together. The rumors gained traction after Coco attended a Cavaliers game in Cleveland, presumably to support Mitchell.

They are yet to confirm the rumors, but all signs point to them dating. Mitchell likely won’t give credence to the reports by commenting on them and instead will focus on enjoying Jones’ company and continue leading the Cavaliers’ charge.