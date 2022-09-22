Who is Nia Long? Ime Udoka’s fiance comes to the fore amid cheating scandals

Ime Udoka, the Boston Celtics head coach is amidst a deeply heated front-office scandal. It will affect Nia Long the most, his fiance.

The Boston Celtics had a tremendous run to the NBA Finals last year. Led by a charismatic Jayson Tatum and galvanized by head coach Ime Udoka’s stern approach, the Celtics reached the first finals in over a decade.

But, all of that is at risk of falling apart. Just today, Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action. An atrocious act has been committed, Mr. Udoka as per several reports had a consensual relationship with a female staff member.

ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines. Discussions are ongoing within the Celtics on a final determination. pic.twitter.com/1QZb0k326F — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

The news sent shockwaves throughout the NBA and on one side were the people that were terrified of what could happen to Boston. A lengthy suspension is likely and the Celtics might even crumble under the pressure.

But on the other side are those that sympathize with Nia Long, Ime Udoka’s fiance. So, who exactly is Nia Long?

Who is Nia Long? Ime Udoka’s wife is facing the brunt of the issue and NBA Twitter is offering their support

Nia Long is a Hollywood actress, who has starred in films such as Boyz n The Hood, Soul Food, and The Best Man. She was also in the famous 90s sitcom, Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Being a part of these movies and shows made her a darling child of the 1990s.

And Twitter is well aware of the excellence that comes with a woman like Nia Long.

Cheating on Nia Long should get him a year long ban in my opinion. https://t.co/Npm6VAp0jt — Colb (@___Colb___) September 22, 2022

J Cole even wrote a rap lyric about her and right now, with the whole scandal flying everywhere, we’re sure he’s probably picking up the courage to hit up the DMs.

J Cole in Nia Long’s DMs rn pic.twitter.com/PkMJH0g5L7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 22, 2022

How did Nia Long and Ime Udoka meet?

Nia Long and Ime Udoka’s relationship was nothing short of a fairy tale. They met in 2010, through mutual friends and have been inseparable since. Despite Ime’s job as a basketball coach taking them to places like Brooklyn, San Antonio, and Philadelphia.

The pair met in Boston in 2010 and have been shuttling in and out of the city, until last year when Ime was offered the role of head coach of the Boston Celtics.

When the pair met, Udoka was a player for the Sacramento Kings and Nia Long was in Boston for a movie shoot. After a tumultuous decade that included difficulties with pregnancy, the two have been steady. Until today.

THIS MAN MOVED ✨NIA LONG✨ TO 🤡BOSTON🤡 and CHEATED ON HER??? ooooomg I’ve never hated the Celtics more in my fucking life https://t.co/w3mePWXtxA — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 22, 2022

While they have been engaged since 2015, the pair have not said their vows. Now, with the state of affairs escalating to a whole new level, we doubt they will.

Nia’s love for the game of basketball and her husband was nowhere more evident than her posting a video of her celebration at the Celtics making the finals.

As we await the outcome of the Celtics front office’s decision, we are heartbroken for Nia. What do you think, should Ime be given a harsh punishment? And what should Nia Long do about this messy situation?

