Who is Nischelle Turner? Shaquille O’Neal’s rumoured girlfriend surfaces after his “Ime Udoka cheating statement”

Who exactly is Nischelle Turner? And what is her relationship with Lakers legend and Inside the NBA host Shaquille O’Neal?

While Shaquille O’Neal is a public face and a big one at that, his private life has always evaded attention, especially the important bits. His family members are well-known faces but his current girlfriend is somewhat of a mystery.

As the spotlight widens and the NBA media and fraternity face the stern test of the public eye, we can’t help but try and decode who exactly is Shaquille O’Neal’s girlfriend.

All of this comes amidst the story of the hour, Ime Udoka’s rumored affair with a Boston Celtics staffer. The reveal has unleashed a world of pain for Udoka and his family. The NBA Fraternity has chimed in with their takes but Shaq decided to refrain from it.

He has notoriously shied away from giving a full-blown take on the topic, because as he says he is a “serial cheater”. While we appreciate the humility, it has us wondering who is Shaq shacked up with.

And the answer might be his podcast co-host, Nischelle Turner!

The Big Podcast co-host Nischelle Turner is rumored to be Shaquille O’Neal’s girlfriend!

The cat is out of the bag, Nischelle Turner might just be the girl in Shaq’s life. The 47-year-old co-host of Entertainment Tonight and Secret Celebrity Renovation has long been part of the Big Podcast. But she might also be a huge part of Shaq’s life.

A reporter her whole life, she has done various gigs for some of the most reputable names in the industry. How she ended up on a podcast with Shaquille and Spice Adams might be a bit of a mystery but the connections between her and the Lakers legend is perhaps an answer of some sort.

While, we don’t actually claim to say they are together, who is to say they aren’t? The two will be inextricably linked as long as their careers are blossoming. And only time will reveal what is what.

