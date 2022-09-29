“7ft Shaquille O’Neal Said If I Dunked On Him, He Got Something Special For Me”: 5ft 9′ Nate Robinson Accepted Challenge

Former Celtics teammate Nate Robinson once caught Shaquille O’Neal off-guard, putting him on the poster.

Ask any NBA player, and they would agree that being dunked on was one of the most embarrassing moments in their careers. Being posterized would humble even the best in the business. What makes it worse is when the opposing force is of a smaller size than you.

5ft 9′ Nate Robinson was one such player keeping the egos of the biggest names in check with his freakish athleticism. The former Knicks guard had the hops, impressing us on both ends of the court. A 3x Slam Dunk Contest winner, Nate The Great accounts for some of the all-time highlights.

While Robinson wasn’t an A-lister in the NBA, he did carve a niche for himself, blocking the likes of Yao Ming (7ft 6′), Shaquille O’Neal (7ft 1′), and LeBron James (6ft 9′). Speaking of victims falling prey to KryptoNate’s athleticism, the former Knicks guard had Shaq’s number.

The two former Celtics teammates shared a great relationship, which included the two engaging in many funny instances, including pranks and talking trash.

Nate Robinson fulfills Shaquille O’Neal’s poster challenge.

While we have seen small guards put the seven-footers on skates, Robinson had his unique way of embarrassing the bigs, which was worse. The veteran point guard always had Shaq on his radar, catching the seven-foot center during the most unexpected situations.

One such instance was during a practice session when the two were on the Celtics. Robinson had the Big Diesel chasing him in the gym after performing a vicious dunk on him. It was certainly a hilarious sight to see the 5ft 9′ guard chased.

“Shaq Diesel said if I dunked on him, he got something special for me.”

And guess what, history repeated itself on the sets of the sports comedy film Uncle Drew. Nate The Great would catch the Big Aristotle off-guard once again. Nevertheless, this time O’Neal himself couldn’t resist laughing it off.

Unfortunately, Robinson could utilize his potential to the fullest, shifting from one team to another post his stint in New York, having nowhere to go by the end.

