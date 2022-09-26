‘Who killed Michael Jordan’s father?’: Identity of James Jordan’s murderer uncovered

In 1993, Michael Jordan lost his father, James R. Jordan. The man who murdered him was named Daniel Green!

Michael Jordan is by far one of the most successful players in the NBA. The man won six NBA Championships and a plethora of individual titles as well.

However, there was a possibility of all of this not happening. Back in 1993, soon after winning his third championship, MJ made the decision to retire from basketball.

The reason was that Jordan could not imagine himself playing a basketball game after his father’s death. In fact, on his return to the sport, Michael would remember his dad after winning his fourth Championship on Father’s Day, crying on the floor.

“I know he’s watching. To my wife and kids, to my mother, brother and sister, this is for Daddy.” 24 years ago today, on Fathers Day, Michael Jordan won his 4th NBA Championship & dedicated it to his late father. pic.twitter.com/32o92WwabL — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 16, 2020

The loss of his father was huge for Michael. A loss that was brought about by one Daniel Green.

Who is Daniel Green, the man who murdered the father of Michael Jordan?

On the 23rd of July, 1993, Michael Jordan lost his father James R. Jordan. James was tragically murdered in a robbery gone wrong.

While returning from a golf game, James decided to stop on the highway to take a nap. It was at this time that Larry Martin Demery and Daniel Andre Green approached the car. According to Demery, they were supposed to tie up the senior Jordan, but Green pulled the trigger while he was asleep.

The two men would later be arrested after they used Jordan Sr.’s phone to make some calls. At this point, Demery testified that Green was the one who pulled the trigger (although this is disputed), and in 1996, both men were given life sentences.

Was the wrong man convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father? This is the rest of the story. 🧵/1 pic.twitter.com/QkhYUjAA1E — Follow The Truth Podcast (@FollowTruthPod) August 4, 2021

Both Demery and Green are still serving life sentences. They have tried for parole, and while the former did get approval the latter is still awaiting a re-trial.

