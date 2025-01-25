“Who Stole My Rings?”: When an Enraged Michael Jordan Thought Someone Stole His Iconic Championship Jewelery

Michael Jordan values winning more than just about anything else in life, so it’s no surprise that the idea of losing the proof of his most memorable victories drove the legend crazy. When MJ thought he had lost two of his prized championship rings, it nearly drove him off a ledge, as the former Bulls superstar never had plans to part with them.

In an article celebrating Mike’s 50th birthday in 2013, it was revealed that Jordan believed he had lost two of his rings, from championships three and five, for more than a day. Jordan reportedly tore his house apart looking for them, shouting “Who stole my rings? Who stole No. 5?” The 14-time All-Star wanted to place them in a custom-made case to store all six of his championship rings, but he was sure someone had taken a pair of them.

Jordan was frantically searching for his rings for another reason, as well. He had plans to amend his will, with special instructions for if anything were to happen to his six treasures. MJ added to his will that if his missing rings emerged for sale following his death, they should immediately be returned to his estate. The five-time MVP wanted to ensure that no one was able to capitalize on his greatness when he was no longer around to defend himself.

MJ would have gone to any length to bring home his lost rings, unconvinced by any of the alternatives. The 15-year veteran is all about authenticity, especially when it comes to awards he earned himself.

Michael Jordan didn’t want to replace his rings

While Jordan could have simply used a small part of his fortune to create replica rings, he knew following through with the process wouldn’t be worth it. Even if no one else noticed that his new ring was a duplicate, MJ knew he would still know they’re not the real deal. The meaning was lost if it wasn’t the same jewelry Mike was gifted with during the Chicago Bulls’ two three-peats.

Panic set in for a day-and-a-half, but his lost rings were eventually found in a memorabilia room. The discovery prompted a huge sigh of relief from the basketball icon. MJ was finally able to complete his ring collection once again.