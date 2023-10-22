“Whooped My A**”: 7 Years After Getting Humbled By $128.96 Billion Brand, Dwyane Wade Recovers From Yoga Repercussions with Starbucks

Even years after being retired, Dwyane Wade is taking care of his physical health like never before. Having turned 41, Wade is keeping himself in pristine shape for his wife, Gabrielle Union and kids. We could see the same in the clip he posted on his Instagram Story. DWade had a tough Yoga session alongside popular NBA trainer – Chris Johnson.

Advertisement

After the Miami Heat legend concluded his Yoga session, he decided to recover from the session with a refreshing drink from Starbucks. Showing off his drink in the video, the NBA Hall-Of-Famer revealed how ‘draining’ his Yoga session was. The Flash captioned the story:

Yoga whooped my a** this morning

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1715784523802128623?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It’s great to see how Wade’s love for the $128.96 Billion coffee brand hasn’t faded, even after they butchered his name.

Starbucks once misspelled Dwyane Wade as “Duane”

Dwyane Wade is arguably one of the greatest shooting guards ever to set foot on the NBA hardwood. The 6ft 4” superstar is a 13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA, three-time All-Defensive, won the 2009 scoring title, three Championships, and a Finals MVP.

Yes, DWade is one of the most popular and recognizable figures from modern basketball. However, one cannot deny that the Marquette alum does have a pretty difficult name to spell. Back in 2016, a few years before Wade retired from the sport, a barista at Starbucks realized the same as well. While Wade was out on a Starbucks run, the barista ended up misspelling his name.

As seen in the photo that the then-Chicago Bulls star posted on Instagram, the cup of coffee had “Duane” written on it. A 3x NBA Champion by that point, Wade would have had quite the ‘humbling’ experience. He let the same be known with his dramatic reaction on the caption of the photo:

Advertisement

Say it ain’t so..Am I turning into this guy now????

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BI2kBwYhPFl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Seems like Dwyane has a lot of love for Starbucks, just like a lot of us out here.