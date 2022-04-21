“Kenny, if you try to be funny on TV again, I’m putting these paws on you”: Shaq threatens Kenny Smith on NBAonTNT for questioning him on coming to set late

Shaq and Kenny get into it on NBAonTNT with the former threatening to ‘put his oaws’ on the former Houston Rockets guard.

The NBAonTNT crew that is currently on air has been lauded as being one of the most entertaining sports shows in the history of North American sports. Shaq and Charles Barkley play perfectly off one another as foils to each other, Kenny Smith instigates anything in between the two of them, and Ernie Johnson plays the moderator role to perfection.

If a verbal sparring match breaks out on set, it’s usually between Shaq and Sir Charles. Whether it’s a basketball take or the Lakers legend calling Barkley fat, the two go at one another the way two siblings would. Of course, any argument between them has to have Chuck calling O’Neal dumb or O’Neal flexing his ‘G-14 classification’.

Seeing Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal go at each other has become quite the norm. However, witnessing either one of them genuinely get after Kenny Smith is a sight that hasn’t been seen all too often.

Kenny Smith and Shaq go at one another on NBAonTNT.

Kenny Smith has always been one to poke fun at either one of Shaq or Charles Barkley when given a chance. While he may not have quips on the level of either one of those two nor is he as loud and quick with it, if the opportunity arises, he doesn’t back down from it.

This is exactly what happened today when he tried to go at the ‘Big Aristotle’ for coming to the NBAonTNT set late. Shaq, unfortunately for Kenny, wasn’t having any of it in the slightest. “You need to be here on time,” said Kenny to which O’Neal responded:

“First of all, we started at 6:30, I was in here at 6:29. So technically, I wasn’t late. Second of all, if you try to be funny on TV again, imma show you funny. I’ll put these paws on you.”

Of course, nothing is going to transpire between any of these guys but it’s safe to say that their banter with one another is top tier.