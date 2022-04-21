Basketball

“Kenny, if you try to be funny on TV again, I’m putting these paws on you”: Shaq threatens Kenny Smith on NBAonTNT for questioning him on coming to set late

“Kenny, if you try to be funny on TV again, I’m putting these paws on you”: Shaq threatens Kenny Smith on NBAonTNT for questioning him on coming to set late
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
“Playing with Kobe Bryant would’ve been nice but Shaq is always the number 1 choice”: Tracy McGrady claims he’d much rather play with Lakers center than ‘Black Mamba’
Next Article
"Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and DeMar DeRozan; that’s the list": Deebo talks to Charles Barkley about his achievement as Bulls crush Giannis and the Bucks
NBA Latest Post
"Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and DeMar DeRozan; that’s the list": Deebo talks to Charles Barkley about his achievement as Bulls crush Giannis and the Bucks
“Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and DeMar DeRozan; that’s the list”: Deebo talks to Charles Barkley about his achievement as Bulls crush Giannis and the Bucks

DeMar DeRozan was on one tonight, as he lit up the Milwaukee Bucks for a…