“Who O’Neal? ‘He’s a Bad Dude'”: Shaquille O’Neal, Despite Not Wanting to Be in GOAT Consideration, Talks About His Legacy

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is undoubtedly one of the most well-known ballers in NBA history. He is widely considered a dominant, if not the most dominant, force the game has ever seen.

With such a reputation, it is only natural that he be thrust into the debate that has plagued basketball fans around the world for ages. The GOAT debate.

However, all these things do not matter to the Big Aristotle. The GOAT, legacy, dominance, none of it. All he wants to be remembered as is a darn good basketball player.

Also Read: Listening To Mother Lucille’s Advice, Shaquille O’Neal ‘Refused’ To Wear A $5,000 Suit On TV to Promote his Movies

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t care about being the GOAT, he wants to be known as a great player

Shaq had a storied career. The man is one of the greats. He was a dominant center who could scare anyone that dared stand between him and the basket.

As such, it comes as no surprise that a few fans here and there claim him to be the GOAT. However, Diesel has no interest in this debate, all that matters to him is the fact that he is remembered as a great basketball player.

“I know my name is gonna be juggled around—“Was he the best? Was he the second best?”—but legacy is a matter of opinion. It’s on whoever’s writing that day and how they feel about you. But I have three statues and three retired jerseys, so I’d like to think that when you look up and you see “O’Neal,” and they ask “Hey, who’s O’Neal?” people will say he was a bad dude.”

And we present the highlights pic.twitter.com/QlUujFVwBt — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 6, 2020

This is a very debatable perspective from O’Neal. But, for the most part, he does have it right. GOAT or not, he will always be remembered as a great baller.

Shaq’s legacy was cemented back in 2016 when he joined the Hall of Fame

When it comes to being remembered as a great player, Shaq need not worry. Even after he is gone, years from now people will remember his skills.

After all, his legacy was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016 and will continue for time immemorial.

Also Read: Having Spent a ‘Raging’ $100,000 On His Mother, Shaquille O’Neal Had the ‘Best Kiss Ritual’ with Lucille in the NBA