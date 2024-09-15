“Why Couldn’t You Wait Until Halftime?”: LeBron James’ Heated Exchange With Phil Handy From 2022 Resurfaces

A leaked audio clip of LeBron James having a heated conversation with Lakers assistant head coach Phil Handy during a Lakers home game has surfaced online. The audio clip is from the 2021-22 NBA season only seconds before half-time. James is seen grabbing the ball after a drained free throw from a Mavs player.

Advertisement

With a few seconds left on the clock, Bron was looking for a full-court pass to Avery Bradley for a quick layup before halftime. However, Handy already had Bradley’s attention, as he was busy talking to him from the sidelines.

A frustrated King James saw Bradley and Handy walking down the court towards the locker room. In the end, James had to inbound the ball to Trevor Ariza who came back running to receive the pass. As James walked to the locker room, he decided to call out Handy.

“LeBron – Hey, Phil. Hey, Phil. Why couldn’t you wait until halftime though, coach? He was wide open right now for a layup.

Handy – He was talking to me.

LeBron – Leave him f**king alone till halftime.

Handy – Don’t be coming at me like that.

LeBron – You’re always f**king with everybody, bro. Why couldn’t you wait until f**king halftime?”

LEAKED Audio Of LeBron James Getting Heated At Phil Handy In 2022: LeBron: “Why couldn’t you wait until f*cking halftime?” Handy: “Don’t be coming at me like that” LeBron: “You’re always f*cking with everybody, bro” pic.twitter.com/G5bw0Z4D4F — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) September 15, 2024

As they disappear into the tunnel heading towards the locker room, the two continue to argue with one another. The video also had a fan shouting some words of encouragement to James who did not have Anthony Davis to help him out on the floor.

The comments section became divided with fans calling James a ‘Crybaby’ while others justified The King’s anger and frustration. Was LBJ in the wrong or were his complaints justified?