Why Did Dennis Schroder Try Swinging on Luka Doncic?

Perhaps fans forgot, but the NBA didn’t, about how Dennis Schroder was hell-bent upon instigating a physical confrontation with Luka Doncic on December 28th post-game in the hallway. Doncic didn’t react much, but Schroder looked relentless, and the league has now suspended the German baller.

Schroder will be forced to sit out for the next three games, and will begin his suspension on Monday. He will miss the Kings’ games against the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the New York Knicks. So, at least for now, there’s no chance for him to take revenge against Doncic.

Doncic was no saint however. He kept trying to taunt Schroder, as he does with many of his rivals in the league. But talking trash is one thing, and attempting to strike someone is another.

“Should have signed that contract baby,” Doncic kept telling Schroder, and he hit a nerve.

The Slovenian was reminding Schroder of how he fumbled a 4-year $84 million deal with the Lakers in 2021, only to sign for rivals Boston Celtics in the free agency for just $5.9 million. It’s considered by many to be a blunder, and it’s not something Schroder likes to be reminded of, evidenced by his reaction.

Doncic wasn’t done there either. He kept reminding Schroder how he would beat him 1v1, which in all honesty, doesn’t sound like much of a brag coming from a generational talent. But it did irk Schroder further, and it all culminated in him declaring that he would beat “the s***” out of Doncic.

“I’m gonna beat the shit out of you” – Dennis Schroder to Luka pic.twitter.com/69FbnTiuJu — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 29, 2025

Doncic has not been handed out any punishment, which does not come as a surprise. Talking smack is extremely common in the NBA, and the league would be missing its biggest stars every day if they were penalized for running their mouth.

But when it comes to violence or threatening violence, the game changes. Schroder will potentially have a chance to go at Doncic again on March 2nd, which will be the last Kings vs. Lakers game of the 25/26 season.