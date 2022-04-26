“Rudy Gobert can’t guard me!”: Luka Doncic talks his s*#& as he put the Utah Jazz in a spell while enchanting the Dallas Mavericks crowd

Did you tune into the Luka Doncic show tonight? If you didn’t, you missed out on the Slovenian takeover as the Mavs crush the Jazz at home.

Luka Doncic has barely been back from injury and yet, he is putting up scintillating numbers. In the last 65 minutes of play, he has put up a remarkable 63 points.

Today’s emphatic win over the Utah Jazz means the Mavs are only one game away from clinching the series. But, in the post-game interview, Doncic added that the job is not done. Very Kobe-esque.

His domination today reminds us once again that he is coming for the throne. He cooked Rudy Gobert tonight and the whole world tuned in.

“He can’t guard me” talk your shit Luka!! 🥶🗣 pic.twitter.com/9qOC2Fhg36 — MavsHoops (@HoopsMavs) April 26, 2022

They just said Dallas is dominating this series in the paint lol… you don’t say — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 26, 2022

Luka Doncic takes over! He had more points, rebounds, and assists than any other Jazz player!

Luka’s dominance was not just team-best, it was opponent best too! No player on the opposite end had more points, rebounds, or assists than Doncic.

Luka Doncic tonight: 33 Points

13 Rebounds

5 Assists

50% FG Dallas goes up 3-2. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fbo0e3XJEu — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 26, 2022



He hit big shots in the third quarter and also had more points than the entire Utah Jazz team. The Mavs took a commanding lead and never looked back.

Luka Doncic just single-handedly ended the jazz franchise pic.twitter.com/CbnSvaYqjd — Nets in 9 (@DerFranzWagner) April 26, 2022

Summary of the 3rd quarter of Mavs-Jazz Game 5: Jazz: 19 points on 7-of-19 FG, 1-of-6 3PT Luka Doncic: 19 points on 6-of-9 FG, 3-of-5 3PT pic.twitter.com/M2L01oBQAW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 26, 2022



To add to an ever-growing career resume, Doncic has 499 points in his first 15 career playoff games, which is good for fifth all-time in terms of points total.

Luka Doncic has scored 499 points in his first 15 career playoff games. He’s only 23 years old. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bpmoEBvjWG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 26, 2022



Will the Dallas Mavericks wrap up the series away from home? We’ll have to see in three days whether Luka can do his wizardry once again.

