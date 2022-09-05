“Why didn’t LeBron James and Kyrie Irving appear together?!”: $17 million analyst puts forth conspiracies on recent ‘The Shop’

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving formed a championship duo during their stint at Cleveland.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving put together legendary showings as their Cavaliers overturned a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors in 2016. With Kyrie hitting his peak the Cavs were set to be a dominant force in the league.

However, things weren’t all well in paradise. Kyrie had a fall-out with the organization which opted to center its decisions around the older LeBron James. Irving sought a trade and moved to the Boston Celtics.

Now, a few years since, Kyrie has apologized for his youthful mishaps and made up with Bron. With the Westbrook act not working out in LA and Kyrie also hinting at leaving the Nets, a reunion was much anticipated.

A trio of Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Kyrie Irving would have made the Lakers instant contenders. However, it wasn’t to be for the men in purple and gold. Irving seems to be a Nets player for the foreseeable future.

Kyrie and LeBron’s wish to play together was noted. It was under such circumstances that Kyrie made an appearance on LeBron and Maverick Carter‘s “The Shop”. However, LeBron did not appear in the episode.

This sparked outrage. And as usual, any outrage against LeBron triggers Skip Bayless.

How did Bayless respond to LeBron not appearing with Kyrie on The Shop?

Bayless, sounding very irritated about missing on some drama, lashed out at LeBron’s decision-making as a producer. Skip talked about how this was a major opportunity missed in making must-see television content.

.@RealSkipBayless reacts to Kyrie Irving making an appearance on ‘The Shop’ “The bigger question is why would Kyrie want to go on without LeBron and why wouldn’t LeBron not want to be there with Kyrie? This would’ve been theatre, must-see TV.” pic.twitter.com/gWzp217w7g — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 5, 2022

Whether it was business advice to LeBron the mogul or was it just anger at missing out on some sauce? Only Skip can tell us what his intentions were.

Any act or lack of action from LeBron was certain to meet Skip’s ire. Better something left unsaid than having the pot stirred with Bayless.

The definition of a hater, Skip keeps hating shamelessly. LeBron makes the billions, Skip gets his million hating.

