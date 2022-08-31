$90M Kyrie Irving felt ‘uncomfortable’ playing alongside Kevin Durant and LeBron James

Kyrie Irving could be one of the best point guards of all time if he wanted to but his attitude is stopping it from happening.

Since making his way to the greatest basketball stages of all, Australia-born NBA superstar Kyrie Irving has had the privilege of playing alongside two of the greatest players in the league for the past 8 years.

As prolific a player he himself is, the 7x All-Star has failed to convert those massive opportunities combined with his immense talent to massive success mostly because of his off-the-court antics.

Instead of being a consistent All-NBA first team member and having multiple championships by now, in the last season, he missed 53-games and the All-Star team selection because of his vaccination stance.

His attitude towards it all can be precisely understood by what he said in an upcoming episode of James’ The Shop.

$90 million worth Kyrie Irving feels uncomfortable with the pressure that comes with playing alongside Kevin Durant and LeBron James

In the trailer of a star-studded episode of The Shop, which will feature Idris Elba, Drew Barrymore, and Irving alongside the regular pieces of the show like Maverick Carter, the Nets discuss playing with icons like James and Durant.

“Playing with Bron and playing with KD? Within our culture, they are true icons, but I had to fill in those shoes that are very uncomfortable.”

In whichever way that clip is edited, “uncomfortable” should not be what a player of his calibre must feel playing with, as he calls them, the ‘true icons’ of the game.

It would be an entirely different scenario and he would be right in what he’s saying if he hadn’t already led a team alongside James to a championship, that too, arguably in the greatest NBS Finals of all.

But, every NBA fan is well aware of how negative Irving’s attitude has been towards everything, so this must not come as a surprise to many.