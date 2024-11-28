mobile app bar

Why Is Stephen Curry Not Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Steve Kerr Gives Explanation for Last Minute Scratch

Prateek Singh
Published

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) nearing the end of the second half of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center.

Nov 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) nearing the end of the second half of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will be sitting out in tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Earlier today, Steph was featured in the team’s injury report with a ‘questionable’ status. However, hours before the game, it was upgraded to ‘out’.

The Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, during his pregame interaction with the media, talked about the last-minute decision on the veteran guard. He said that there’s nothing to worry about for the fans as the four-time NBA Champion is sitting out this game for injury management.

Kerr said, “He has been banged up last week. His knees have been bothering him. So, this wasn’t a surprise when I talked to Rick [Celebrini], who called me and made this recommendation.”

The Dubs coach is expecting this break to give the 36-year-old enough time to be in perfect shape for the next game.

Steph’s MRI reports came out negative, so he is expected to lace up in the next away game against the Suns. Kerr also talked about the limited time that the superstar is spending on the floor. Steph is averaging over 29 minutes per game, which is inadequate for the leader of an NBA team.

Kerr said, “At 36, you’re just going to have more aches and pains. Fortunately, the MRI that he had yesterday was negative, but it needs some time to clear the tendonitis.”

Fortunately, in Steph’s absence, the Warriors are holding up just fine.

Curry has missed three games so far this season and his team has won all of the three contests. However, this doesn’t tell the full story behind those wins. Anthony Slater reported, “Warriors are 3-0 this season in games without Steph Curry. Beat the depleted Pelicans twice and had an impressive win in Houston.”

The Dubs have a poor offensive rating in Steph’s absence with just 106.6. But when he plays for the franchise, the team’s offensive rating shoots up to 121.7. The game against OKC will be the Warriors’ first true test as a team without Steph’s presence.

The Oklahoma franchise is the number one defensive team in the league and if the Warriors wish to make the record 4-0, they’ll need to pour everything they have into this game.

