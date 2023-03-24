“Why Michael Jordan Wants to Take His $1.7 Billion and Run”: Hornets Deserted Bench Leaves Fans Aghast at Franchise

The Charlotte Hornets’ whole season has been absolutely defined by injuries. You see, when healthy, this actually isn’t that bad of a team. LaMelo Ball is a young player that arguably has a superstar ceiling, and as is obvious to anyone watching, he is already starting to show it.

Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward are both very good players on their day, with the latter of the two being incredibly consistent with his performances when healthy. PJ Washington at the four is a very good piece to have, while Mark Williams at the five has been beyond incredible in his rookie year.

That’s a decent starting 5 that clearly seems like it’s heading somewhere. So, why is the franchise sitting 14th in the East, with an abysmal 23-51 record? Well, as we alluded to earlier, the big answer to that question is an obvious one.

At key points in the season, this franchise has suffered injuries to LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Dennis Smith Jr., and so many more. These are all players who have played very well this season.

But, as if all this wasn’t nearly enough, something happened recently. And frankly, this may just be the only reason Michael Jordan is selling the franchise.

Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets forced to empty the bench during their recent game

No, we don’t mean that they were blown out ahead of time, so they put all their benchwarmers in the game. No, we mean that they literally had an empty bench during the franchise’s most recent NBA game. Take a look at it in the tweet below.

Not great whatsoever, is it? But, what in the world caused it? After all, this franchise does have a G League affiliate, so there is no way they started the game this way, right? Well, yes. The thing is, during the game, this happened.

That’ll do it. But, how did the fans react to this whole ordeal? Were they understanding about it? Or were they howling in laughter?

Fans reactions to the Hornets’ situation

Why Michael Jordan wants to take his $1.7 Billion and run — Meloismybabbydaddy (@Melobabbydaddy) March 24, 2023

Hornets starters playing 48 minutes with no breaks pic.twitter.com/lXJpLzc5YA — Bryan (@Bryan694200) March 24, 2023

Cause they’re brushing up on their Chinese pic.twitter.com/RjYLJqDvXD — (47-28) (@MOBLEY__ERA) March 24, 2023

On the one hand, you of course feel sorry for the team during this time. After all, dealing with so many injuries is hardly something easy to do. But then, on the other hand, $1.7 billion worth Michael Jordan could have handled this team better. We sure do hope the new owners do.