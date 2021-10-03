Basketball

“Why pay the water bill when the Earth is 71% water?”: Paul Millsap gets into a war of words with NBA fans over a rather comical query ahead of Lakers-Nets

“Why pay the water bill when the Earth is 71% water?”: Paul Millsap gets into a war of words with NBA fans over a rather comical query ahead of Lakers-Nets
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“Got my fade-away from 2K”: When JR Smith hilariously revealed how the videogame inspired his shooting right after LeBron James gave tribute to Jordan and Magic
Next Article
“Michael Jordan is smoking a big a** cigar before his last All-Star Game with his feet kicked up”: When Allen Iverson walked into the coach’s office to find the ‘GOAT’ relaxing
Latest Posts