“Why pay the water bill when the Earth is 71% water?”: Paul Millsap gets into a war of words with NBA fans over a rather comical query ahead of Lakers-Nets

Paul Millsap hilariously takes to Twitter to ask NBA fans why everybody is subjected to a water bill if the Earth is made up of 71% water.

The Brooklyn Nets seem to have become obsessed with collecting power forwards who are a couple years removed from their prime. Paul Millsap is the latest addition to a mix that consisted of Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge, the latter of who returned to NBA play after retiring last season due to cardiovascular issues.

Paul Millsap was a serviceable big for the Denver Nuggets for 4 years but never made the All-Star team as he saw a considerable dip in production during his stint in the ‘Mile High City’. His days on the Atlanta Hawks saw him go toe-to-toe with LeBron James in the ECF while also making four All-Star teams along the way.

Now on the Brooklyn Nets, Millsap has joined a slew of veterans who are seeking their first ever championship.

Paul Millsap asks why we have to pay a water bill if most of the planet is made of water.

Seems as though Paul Millsap went to bed last night pondering over something that isn’t usually on anyone’s mind all too much. He took to Twitter to ask his fans, “Random question: If the Earth is made of 71% water, then why do we get a water bill ever month?”

Random question: If the earth is made up of 71% water then why do we get a water bill every month🤔? — Paul Millsap (@Paulmillsap4) October 3, 2021

Fan of course, were perplexed at the query and questioned him on what he meant by it and more importantly, why he would even have such a doubt.

Millsap would eventually tweet out saying, “The water thing was a joke but a lot of people are taking it serious. We pay a lot of taxes to have to pay to flush the toilet. Just saying.”