“Why should Giannis Antetokounmpo surrender to the 3-point line?”: Jason Kidd did not want the Greek Freak to focus on shots beyond the arc but build his game in the paint

Former Bucks coach Jason Kidd didn’t want Giannis Antetokounmpo to build his 3-point game but work first on his strengths.

Jason Kidd spent four seasons as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks helping develop Giannis Antetokounmpo into one of the elites.

Kidd joined the Bucks in the 2014-15 season. The team was in the process of rebuilding at the time. As a result, the former Mavericks player’s primary responsibility was to develop the players, particularly to identify those who have the potential to be great.

Kidd was the one who figured out how to maximize Giannis’ potential. Given the Greek Freak’s size and mobility, the veteran believed that converting him to a point guard was the best option.

“We’re going to keep him (Giannis) in charge of the ball.” You can refer to him as a point guard, a point forward, or a point center… With him having the ball and putting pressure on the defense, as well as his ability to find guys, it’s been a plus for us,” Kidd said at the time.

Giannis no longer plays the position of the point guard. However, as the team’s leader, it is his responsibility to inform his teammates of the necessary in-game adjustments. These abilities were honed during his time as a guard.

Jason Kidd decided to focus on developing Giannis’ overall game rather than his shooting

Kidd was given the keys to unlock Giannis Antetokounmpo’s superstar potential. Kidd has been instrumental in transforming the Bucks MVP into an unstoppable, positionless, versatile juggernaut.

However, the former Bucks head coach took a slow track expanding Antetokounmpo’s shooting game. According to several of his assistant coaches, Kidd did not want Giannis to get obsessed or consumed by shooting.

Kidd wanted Giannis to be fast, get out in front of the defense, and score inside. In Kidd’s eyes, why should Giannis surrender to the 3 point line?

During Giannis’ sophomore year, Kidd told Giannis to not shoot any more 3s. He was trying to give Giannis confidence in the best parts of his game. Kidd assured Giannis that he would get his time to shoot, but now right now.

Kidd had adopted certain tactics to get the best out of his players. They were working. Giannis was working harder than ever, working to correct his mistakes.

The approach to Antetokounmpo shooting three-pointers has already changed under new coach Mike Budenholzer. Budenholzer didn’t simply tell Antetokounmpo to shoot the ball, he provided him with a partner to help him learn how to shoot better and with more confidence.

Because, as we’ve all heard for years, once Antetokounmpo incorporates the three-point shot into his game, there will be no stopping him.