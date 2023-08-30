“Why We Love Him”: Anthony Edwards’ ‘Confident’ Response to FIBA World Cup Problem Elicits Praise From Stephen Curry’s Coach Steve Kerr

Even if basketball is a USA-dominated sport and NBA is followed worldwide, FIBA rules vary significantly from the league. When asked about the rule changes/differences with that of the NBA, Anthony Edwards, the NBA’s rising prodigy, said that he focuses on trying to play his natural offensive game, put the ball in the basket, and then replicate a similar effort on the defensive end. This response was praised by Team USA’s coach, Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr initially wanted Edwards to come off the bench by stating an example of Dwyane Wade coming off the bench for the USA behind Kobe Bryant. However, Edwards was not pleased about it. However, seeing his performances, he earned the starting role and has led the squad since the Summer. But is he a World Cup MVP candidate?

Will Anthony Edwards end up being the MVP of the World Cup?

Team USA finished the group stage by winning all the matches and cemented their place at the Top of Group C. Ant-Man, with his gameplay, has been the talk of the World Cup with his elite leadership skills.

He scored 14 points and 7 rebounds against New Zealand, 13 points against Greece, and 22 points and 8 rebounds against Jordan. Edwards had already garnered attention with his response to a question about Team USA’s adjustment to FIBA rules.

I always keep it simple and short. For me, it’s just put the ball in the basket and get a stop,” he said.

The response indeed made Kerr have a grim on his face. Team USA’s and Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, has always praised Edwards for his efforts on the field, and he told the media that this is the approach that he expects from Ant-Man. Three games into the World Cup, Edwards leads Team USA in scoring (16.3) and efficiency (16.7 EFF).

Ant-Man was not ready to come off the bench!

When Team USA arrived at the camp, Coach Kerr planned to bring Edwards off the bench, which was not received well by the 1x All-Star. He told Joe Vardon of the Athletic,” I mean, of course, I wasn’t cool with it; if that’s what it takes, I am willing to do it, but nah, I’m never cool with that.”

Coach Kerr even mentioned that Wade came off the bench behind Kobe. However, Edwards responded passionately,” Dwyane Wade came off the bench when Kobe played. I was like, All right, we don’t have a Kobe, but all right. But it was cool.”

But this off-the-bench role lasted only for one game, and Edwards has not seen back since then. Team USA shall face Montenegro and Lithuania in Round Two of the FIBA World Cup.