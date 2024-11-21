Will Anthony Davis’ Resurgence Be Enough For the Lakers to Make a Deep Playoffs Run?

Nov 16, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Since Anthony Davis joined the Lakers in 2019, the team has waited patiently for the big man to take the torch from LeBron James as the team’s best player. To start the 2024-25 NBA season, it looks like he has finally taken over. Davis has elevated his name into MVP conversations and he’s having the best season of his career. However, the question remains, is Davis’ resurgence enough for the Lakers to make a deep run in the playoffs?

It isn’t a secret that Davis hasn’t been able to replicate the same level of success he put forth in the 2019-20 season. There are a lot of factors we can look at and pinpoint to try to understand this, mainly his injuries, but nothing has affected his game more than the reluctance to take 3-pointers.

In the Lakers’ championship season, Davis’ three-point shooting volume was at an all-time high. The nine-time All-Star attempted 3.5 three-pointers per game and connected on 1.2. That remains the only season in his career in which he’s averaged more than 1 three-pointer per game. However, he’s currently having his most efficient three-point shooting season.

Rookie head coach JJ Redick has made it a point of emphasis to increase Davis’ presence on the perimeter. He’s attempting 2.2 three-pointers per game and is shooting 41.4% from three. This development has improved the Lakers’ spacing drastically, and it allows Austin Reaves and LeBron James to operate inside more freely.

In addition, Davis’ health has been among the best it’s been in his Lakers tenure. Out of the team’s 14 games, he’s only missed a single outing. He’s been the main catalyst for the Lakers’ current 6-game win streak and is a huge reason they’re currently 10-4.

Will Anthony Davis’ leap help the Lakers make a deep playoff run?

There are still doubts regarding the Lakers’ ability to make a deep playoff run. However, Davis’ level of play provides clarity for their chances.

In the 2022-23 season, the Lakers went from the Play-In Tournament to the Western Conference Finals. They fell short of reaching their second NBA Finals within five seasons following a four-game sweep at the hands of the eventual champion, Denver Nuggets. In that run, Davis didn’t have the most outstanding postseason performance.

In the 16 games he played in the 2023 playoffs, Davis averaged 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game on 52% shooting. By no means did he underperform, but he wasn’t as good as fans have seen him.

That has changed this year, and with his help, the Lakers have one of the most potent offenses in the NBA. The Lakers are currently ranked fourth in the league in offense, trailing the Cavaliers, Knicks, and Celtics. JJ Redick’s new offensive philosophies have created easier scoring opportunities for the team. This is the highest the Lakers have ranked in offensive rating in the LeBron and AD era.

The Lakers may be suited for a deep postseason run, but what exactly does that look like? Los Angeles is in the business of competing for a championship, but JJ Redick wasn’t brought in to deliver a title immediately as a rookie coach.

A trip to the Western Conference Finals is what’s expected of this team for a deep playoff run. It is certainly attainable as the Lakers match up quite well with other contenders in the West due to their size.

Barring teams like the Timberwolves and the Nuggets, most teams in the West play small. They emphasize outside shooting and are less dependent on paint points. This allows the Lakers to exploit Davis’ dominance on both ends and by running the offense and defense through him, they can create shots off blocks and fast breaks.

Other teams playing small also means that Davis, at 6’10, is taller than other centers, and his combination of brute force and agility allows him to gain the upper hand in most matchups.

Davis’ fit in Redick’s system

Analytics heavily influenced JJ Redick’s coaching philosophies. His system has put Davis into positions that the Lakers typically haven’t utilized him in and he’s finding success.

One of the Lakers’ favorite play actions this season involves Davis in the high post. In many situations, Davis could back his way down into the paint for a scoring opportunity for himself. However, Redick has used Davis as a playmaker and has the other players on the court react to the gravity he creates as a scoring threat. He’s an underrated passer and can make excellent reads for backdoor cuts.

A couple of Dalton Knecht baskets in the Lakers’ win over the Kings last night: — DK drains a 3 on a behind-the-back pass from LeBron — a great play sets up a DK dunk on a pass from Anthony Davis Knecht played 20 minutes and finished with 10 points on 4/7 shooting. pic.twitter.com/knTlR3SmYt — Josh Ward (@Josh_Ward) October 27, 2024

JJ’s system is ideal for the modern NBA. His offensive game plan is unpredictable and allows for multiple scoring opportunities on any given play. This is imperative come playoffs since teams are going to be more strict on what they try to limit. Early in his coaching career, Redick has grasped the importance of constantly forcing a defense to make rotations.

This is pure filth from JJ Redick to start the third quarter. A 1-4 High Iverson set with Reaves coming across, the play, AD cross screening for LBJ to go set an empty side slip screen for Reaves. Pocket pass from Reaves forces the Gobert help which sets up the AD lob. Whew. pic.twitter.com/tDgkNsF11d — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) October 23, 2024

Apart from the addition of rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, the Lakers are running a nearly identical roster to last season. The discernible difference, however, has been AD’s improvement, and JJ Redick’s coaching schemes and plays.

As he made clear from his very first press conference, Redick wanted AD to be the Lakers’ offensive hub. He’s been true to his word, and the Lakers seem like genuine contenders for the time being. After 4 listless years of no clear identity in their game, Redick has the Lakers purring like a well-oiled machine, and Davis is the central cog in his plan.

Whether this translates come playoff time is yet to be seen, but the signs right now are promising for the Purple and Gold. It may be too early to tell, but there is a serious possibility that come April, the Lakers will be a genuine force to be reckoned with, and could well challenge for banner #18.