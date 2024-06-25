Will Bronny Call LeBron James ‘Dad’ On The Court If He Plays With Him? NBA Twitter And Reddit Pose Interesting Question

Jan 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Bronny James (6) is greeted by father LeBron James during the game against the Washington State Cougars at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James‘ son Bronny has been busy preparing for the 2024 NBA Draft, where he’s expected to be picked by the Los Angeles Lakers, and link up with his father. LeBron and Bronny sharing the court for the first time will likely be an unforgettable moment. After considering it though, a Reddit user recently pointed out a hilarious dilemma they’d have to face when they play together.

On the NBA subreddit, a user named ‘Hopeless Moderate’ asked fellow Redditors whether Bronny would call LeBron ‘dad’ when they are on the court. They also pondered whether the Lakers superstar would showcase his palpable frustration at Bronny when he inevitably commits an error like he does with other teammates, or show restraint.

A screenshot of the Reddit post was shared on X, formerly Twitter, and it produced a slew of interesting replies. One fan claimed that the most likely solution to the dilemma is Bronny yelling ’23,’ LeBron’s jersey number.

— Ace3sWorldTour (@isThatLondino) June 24, 2024

Another fan said he shouldn’t hesitate to call him ‘dad,’ regardless of how uneasy it may sound.

I don’t see why he wouldn’t — ɪᴍ.ʀɪʟᴇʏ シ ✞ ☘️ (@CookedByRiley0) June 24, 2024

One fan chimed in with their experience sharing the field with their father and their solution to the dilemma.

i played softball with my dad’s work buddies once. i just called him dude. — ✭OG D4K✭ (@ogorlyog) June 25, 2024

A few others used the original post as inspiration and asked several hilarious questions, including LeBron’s reaction to Bronny getting hazed and the Lakers superstar’s reaction to his son calling an iso mid-game.

Will teammates rookie haze Bronny if his dad is on the squad? — Oh Danny (@DanC88888) June 25, 2024

If this dude tells his dad to clear out and give him an iso, he’s getting traded pic.twitter.com/eZysePpUeQ — StupidFast_Uno (@0501_magnum) June 24, 2024

This discussion is entertaining but premature considering that the Lakers have neither drafted Bronny nor has LeBron committed to playing for them next season.

The four-time MVP is expected to announce that he will opt out of the final year of his deal with the franchise and sign a new multi-year contract extension that would keep him in LA until he retires. However, the announcement and the extension are yet to come through.

Lakers fans are waiting with bated breath for the veteran forward to sign the contract that would tie him to the franchise until he retires.

As far as Bronny is concerned, the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns are the only teams the young guard has worked out for ahead of the draft. LA owns the 17th and 55th pick in the draft and is expected to spend one of those on the former USC Trojan. However, there’s scope for another team to beat the Lakers to the punch.

No other franchise has hinted at wanting Bronny, but things could change on draft night. There’s even a small possibility that the young guard lines up against his father rather than playing alongside him in his rookie season in the NBA. Simply put, absolutely anything could happen.