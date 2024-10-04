Will Josh Hart Be ‘Relegated’ To The Bench Once More Following Blockbuster Trade?

Every championship-winning team has good role players. They either shoot, defend, rebound or make plays at a high level without requiring too much of the ball. That’s why Josh Hart isn’t your average role player. Even with his 6’4 frame, Hart can do everything on the court – which includes playing ridiculous minutes for Tom Thibodeau.

Last season, in the absence of OG Anunoby and Julius Randle, the Knicks played Josh Hart as their starting power forward in 42 games. He averaged 11.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 39.3 minutes as a starter. It was a marked improvement from his bench minutes when he was putting up 6.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Hart took his role to another level during the playoffs, where he ranked third overall in rebounding. He was in elite company with Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis as the only players to average 10+ points, 10+ rebounds and 4+ assists.

His postseason performance made him a fan favorite in New York. And with the departure of Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart will undoubtedly take on more responsibility for the Knicks. But it begs the question – will it be as a spark plug off the bench, or as the team’s starting power forward?

What can Hart bring to the Knicks’ starting lineup?

During the second round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Knicks were sorely missing their front-court depth after Mitchell Robinson picked up an injury against Joel Embiid. During the Pacers series, not only did Hart play like a man possessed, beating Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam to rebounds and loose balls, but he also played Wilt Chamberlain minutes while doing so.

When Thibodeau benched the 6’4 forward in the third quarter of Game 3, it was the first time in the series that Hart had been on the bench. His endurance helped the Knicks plug any gaps they had in their roster as Hart’s Swiss army knife style of play was perfectly suited for an adaptable role.

The Lakers drafted Josh as a guard/wing in 2017, but he has quickly shown his versatility by playing major minutes as a four in the NBA. Despite his undersized frame, Hart ranked in the 80th percentile for defensive rebounding and 92nd percentile for defensive plus-minus last season. He was also a menace in the passing lanes, averaging 1.9 deflections and recovering at least 1 loose ball per game.

But it isn’t just his defensive hustle the Knicks need. DiVincenzo and Randle created a combined 7.7 assists last season. Karl Anthony-Towns, their newest acquisition, just averaged 3. So, there will be a playmaking vacuum in New York next season. Though Mikal Bridges can take on a secondary ball-handling role, the team would still rely on a lot of play creation from Jalen Brunson to make up for the loss of Randle.

This is another area where Hart can contribute. He averaged over 4 assists last season while creating at least 2 points per game via screen assists. The quality of his passes ranked him in the 86th percentile of all players and it’s a trait that will come in handy for the new-look Knicks.

If Hart plugs in at the four, the Knicks will boast an incredibly versatile lineup on both ends. Brunson’s defensive weaknesses will be easier to hide as Anunoby, Bridges and Hart can all guard every position, allowing them to switch onto most matchups.

Lastly, Hart’s improvement as a shooter will be the final piece to his fit in the starting 5. His career 34.4% from deep, though below average, is still a respectable enough number. But in extended minutes during the playoffs last season, Hart attempted 4.5 threes (his highest average since the 2021-22 season) and converted 37.3% of them.

If he can sustain this shooting touch, the Knicks will unlock a new level of spacing. With all five players threatening from outside the arc, this will also allow Brunson more space to exploit his matchups.

With the 2024-25 season less than three weeks away, Thibodeau’s new lineup will soon be revealed. We’ll continue reporting on the new-look Knicks as their pre-season kicks off against the Hornets on Monday.