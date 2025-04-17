“Will Last Beyond My Years”: When LeBron James Revealed Why Charity is More Important Than Basketball

LeBron James has always maintained that basketball isn’t the most important thing on the planet. Although the sport is near and dear to LeBron’s heart, he can clearly distinguish the ones that hold more value. One of them is charity. Now that he is in a position to make an impact, James does so whenever he can.

LeBron isn’t just any basketball player. Aside from the countless NBA records, which he continues to break, he is one of the richest stars, let alone athletes, in the world. James is the only active NBA player who is a billionaire.

He has used his wealth not just to build his legacy but also to help those in need. James is extremely active in multiple charitable movements, especially within the community where he was born and raised.

During the writing of the biography LeBron James Inc, NBA insider Brian Windhorst spoke with the player, who revealed why charity is more important than basketball.

“They can never take away what I’m able to do for my hometown and people all around the world,” James said. “The basketball thing, I love it and I enjoy it, but to give back and be able to open up a school, that’s something that will last way beyond my years.”

LeBron’s words about charitable acts aren’t just for display but are a reflection of his lifestyle. In 2018, James founded the I Promise School in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. The school aims to provide at-risk children with the necessary tools to reach their full potential.

Deeds such as this have a more lasting impact, according to James. Eventually, one day, he will no longer be in the NBA. However, he can continue to impact the lives of many across the world.

Giving children the chance and resources to pursue their dreams creates opportunities for future greats in various career fields. Creating a few records in the NBA is commendable, but one day, someone will break them. What nobody can take away is the impact made on another person’s life.

James wouldn’t have been able to become the person he is today if it weren’t for mentors and others who paved the way for him. He now strives to do the same for the next generation.

Basketball fans will likely remember LeBron as arguably the greatest basketball player of all time. But he wants to be known for more than just being a superstar athlete. Without a doubt, his generous charitable acts will leave a lasting mark.