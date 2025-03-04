“Will Not Sleep on LeBron James”: Kendrick Perkins Names Lakers Star as Top 3 MVP Candidate, Lauds Fit With Luka Doncic

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Despite being 40 years old, LeBron James’ game has once again been elevated, thanks to the Luka Doncic pairing. The Lakers are the hottest team in the NBA and currently hold the second seed in the Western Conference. The chase for the MVP award has been a two-man race between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. However, Kendrick Perkins believes LeBron is not far behind.

Advertisement

Age indicates that James will inevitably see a decline in his production at some point, but that’s sure not happening in his 22nd year in the NBA. LeBron is averaging 24.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game while shooting an efficient 51.8% from the field.

With the season entering its final stages, the discussions surrounding the MVP award are ramping up. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins shared his short list of candidates on ESPN’s Get Up. He couldn’t let himself ignore the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

“You have SGA, you have Jokic and then you have LeBron James are my top three MVP candidates,” Perkins stated. “We will not sleep on LeBron James.”

.@KendrickPerkins has his NBA MVP candidates ✍️ “You have SGA, you have Jokic and then you have LeBron James are my top three MVP candidates.” pic.twitter.com/4P4ZeQ1Am1 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 4, 2025

Whatever questions encircled LeBron and Luka’s fit are nonexistent, according to Perkins. The 2008 NBA champion believes they have dispelled any doubts regarding their ability to play together.

Doncic has allowed LeBron to finally take a step back and not carry the majority of the offensive burden. As a result, he is able to exert more energy as a screen setter and as a defender. In turn, the Lakers are flourishing.

Perkins’ decision to include LeBron in MVP discussions doesn’t make him the first to hold a Lakers player in high regard. Chandler Parsons believes James’ teammate, Doncic, is the surefire frontrunner for MVP next season.

Parsons believes Doncic will dominate in his first full season with the Lakers

Doncic is still acclimating to his new environment, but as he grows more comfortable, his level of play increases. Once Luka has a full offseason and training camp in Los Angeles, Chandler Parsons firmly believes the Slovenian star will win the MVP award.

“[Luka Doncic] is my pick for MVP next year,” Parsons said. “I feel like he’s going to be on a mission. He’s going to be in the best shape of his life. He’s going to spend all of the offseason proving Nico Harrison he made the biggest mistake of his life.”

Doncic has a chip on his shoulder following the countless reports regarding the Mavericks’ reason for trading him. In eight games with the Lakers, he has already drastically changed his fitness. Assuming he has a full offseason under his belt, it may open the gate to true greatness.