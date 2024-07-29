mobile app bar

Antonio Brown Calls Out Team USA for Leaving Caitlin Clark Off Paris Olympics Roster

Despite her impressive track record in the WNBA, the US Women’s Basketball Team selectors chose to snub Caitlin Clark from the 2024 Olympics, citing her lack of experience. Their argument that the Olympics follow FIBA rules became invalid as several WNBA players made their Olympic debuts this year.

Notably, several fans and experts expressed their displeasure, and former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the debate and shared why he disagreed with Team USA’s decision.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AB voiced his concern and called the decision to leave out Clark “crazy.” Several users agreed with the 36-year-old star on social media.

Meanwhile, details emerged on how Clark’s schedule played a key role in her controversial omission. 

The Indiana Fever #22 guard had a packed schedule, resulting in her inability to attend the Team USA practices and training camp. Additionally, the ongoing WNBA season left no window for her to join Team USA. Thus, the selectors chose not to consider Clark for the quadrennial event. 

Despite appearances now, and his strong support for Clark, Brown is not exactly the WNBA star’s favorite person, as he currently stands blocked from her X account.

The messy online history between Clark and Brown

After multiple offensive posts from AB’s end, Clark felt enough was enough and went on to block the former Buccaneers star on social media back in 2024 April. Brown confirmed the same on X, as he added the screenshot of her profile, which indicated she had blocked him. 

Earlier, Brown consistently made inappropriate comments against Clark throughout the NCAA season, which disappointed NBA and NFL fans alike. Even though the 22-year-old didn’t react to AB on any social media platforms, it was evident that she was unhappy. 

Thus, despite Brown’s supporting gesture, Clark is unlikely to lift the social media ban on the former NFL star anytime soon or even hear about his support for her Olympic candidature.

Interestingly, Brown has a history of repeating similar issues on social media. Previously, he apologized to Tom Brady, and weeks later, AB continued his attack on the NFL legend and ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. 

