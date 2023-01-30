“Kobe Bryant Was Cool as F**k!”: Chandler Parsons Revealed How Lakers Legend Footed $22,000 Night Club Bill After Dropping 40 on Him

Kobe Bryant was an absolute NBA icon and an inspiration to an entire generation. For most of the current generation of NBA players, Bryant was the biggest role model, and his status stood apart from most other superstars.

Chandler Parsons appears to be one such NBA player who held Kobe on a pedestal. And the former Rockets star also benefited from Bryant’s generosity as a host in Los Angeles.

The generosity of course was only served once considerable damage was done. Parsons and his Rockets were at the receiving end of a Kobe 40-piece earlier in the day. But Kobe also made sure his younger colleagues got a taste of the LA nightlife before he saw them off the court.

During the 4th quarter of the clinic he was putting on, the Lakers star got the details he needed. The Lakers superstar then got Parsons and friends get set up at ‘Supperclub’. Parsons’ narrative shows the merciful side of the Mamba that rarely met the public eye.

Kobe Bryant footed a $22,000 nightclub bill for his opponent Chandler Parsons and friends.

Chandler Parsons recalls how the Lakers superstar approached him during the 4th quarter of their encounter and enquired if the Rockets were staying the night in Los Angeles. Bryant then went on to tell Parsons how he has him and his friends covered for the night.

The Rockets wing dismissed it as Bryant’s mode of getting into his head. However, a few hours later Parsons found out that the Mamba clearly wasn’t playing with him.

“My rookie year, we’re playing here in Staples Center. 4th Quarter comes around and Kobe looks at me and he’s like, ‘Are you guys staying the night tonight? I’ll set you up if you want to go out tonight’…. After the game, I get a text – “You’re all set at Supperclub – Mamba’. I got a next text ‘Hey, you’re set up. Let me know what you need at Supperclub.’…and we have the craziest night ever. 2 am rolls around and this waitress beelines right to me with the cheque and it’s like $22,000. This chic looks at me, hands me a pen, and says “sign for Mr. Bryant” described Parsons, of Bryant’s hospitality.

‘Everyone says ‘He’s tough. He’s going to go at you. I’m like, this dude was cool as f**k. He was awesome!” narrated the Rockets wing about how he felt about Bryant at the time.

Kobe Bryant, the host at Los Angeles was clearly much kinder than his playing ‘alter ago’. Parsons went on to make a lucrative career in the league, notoriously. And had to cover for some dinners himself, including maybe a few with Dirk Nowitzki.

Dirk Nowitzki once claimed Parsons owed him dinner every night on the road during their time at Dallas.

In 2014, Parsons had just signed his 3-year, $46 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The signing was made possible only by the Mavs talismanic forward, Dirk Nowitzki, taking a pay cut.

And Nowitzki, in jest, knowing where some of his well-deserved money went, joked about how his dinners on the road are to be sponsored by Parsons. Not a big ask in return for Dirk’s sacrifice, one must say.

While one hall of famer covered a $22,000 bill, a future hall of famer demanded treats. Rookie year v contract year flew just way for Chandler Parsons.

