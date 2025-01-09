Will Spurs Ever Let Go of Victor Wembanyama? NBA Insider Says Impossible

Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause is showing teams the detriment the contract incentive could have on their business. During contract negotiations between the Clippers and Paul George, LA refused to include a no-trade clause in a potential contract. However, there is one player that may be deserving of receiving a no-trade clause. NBA insider, Sam Amick, believes the Spurs may be the team to offer the next no-trade clause to Victor Wembanyama.

Amick made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. During his time on the show, he discussed the ongoing dilemma in Phoenix regarding Beal’s contract. Although he sees a reality where teams refuse to hand out no-trade clauses going forward, Wemby provides a unique dilemma. He said,

“I don’t see teams doing it in this NBA with the way the CBA is constructed. It’s already so restrictive, I think teams will get incredibly stubborn about giving extra aspects to a contract to make it even harder to move a guy… If there ever were to be a guy [Victor Wembanyama] would be it.

Paul George couldn't get a no-trade clause in his contract like Bradley Beal, but Wemby has a different story 📖@sam_amick explains how the Spurs do not see themselves ever letting go of Victor Wembanyama's talent 📺 https://t.co/2SuCv1NQgt @MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/rWKjrcNh56 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 9, 2025

Wembanyama is already a top-20 player in the NBA and is still on his rookie contract. However, the time will come when the Spurs will need to pay him. The amount of money they’ll offer isn’t a problem but the question remains whether they’ll offer a no-trade clause to ensure he stays in San Antonio.

Amick believes Wemby’s situation is different from the likes of George due to his enormous upside. The Frenchman is only 21 years old and is on the precipice of being a perennial All-Star and All-NBA player. In addition, he’s the frontrunner to win the Defensive Player of the Year award for the foreseeable future.

The last thing the Spurs want to think about is Wembanyama in a different uniform. They are still in the stages of their rebuild and have plenty of time to figure things out. Regardless, the Spurs’ focus is ensuring Wembanyama remains with the franchise for the rest of his career and if that means giving him a no-trade clause, he most likely will become the 11th player in NBA history to receive one.