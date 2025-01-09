mobile app bar

Will Spurs Ever Let Go of Victor Wembanyama? NBA Insider Says Impossible

Nickeem Khan
Published

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

Jan 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during warmups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause is showing teams the detriment the contract incentive could have on their business. During contract negotiations between the Clippers and Paul George, LA refused to include a no-trade clause in a potential contract. However, there is one player that may be deserving of receiving a no-trade clause. NBA insider, Sam Amick, believes the Spurs may be the team to offer the next no-trade clause to Victor Wembanyama.

Amick made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. During his time on the show, he discussed the ongoing dilemma in Phoenix regarding Beal’s contract. Although he sees a reality where teams refuse to hand out no-trade clauses going forward, Wemby provides a unique dilemma. He said,

“I don’t see teams doing it in this NBA with the way the CBA is constructed. It’s already so restrictive, I think teams will get incredibly stubborn about giving extra aspects to a contract to make it even harder to move a guy… If there ever were to be a guy [Victor Wembanyama] would be it. 

Wembanyama is already a top-20 player in the NBA and is still on his rookie contract. However, the time will come when the Spurs will need to pay him. The amount of money they’ll offer isn’t a problem but the question remains whether they’ll offer a no-trade clause to ensure he stays in San Antonio.

Amick believes Wemby’s situation is different from the likes of George due to his enormous upside. The Frenchman is only 21 years old and is on the precipice of being a perennial All-Star and All-NBA player. In addition, he’s the frontrunner to win the Defensive Player of the Year award for the foreseeable future.

The last thing the Spurs want to think about is Wembanyama in a different uniform. They are still in the stages of their rebuild and have plenty of time to figure things out. Regardless, the Spurs’ focus is ensuring Wembanyama remains with the franchise for the rest of his career and if that means giving him a no-trade clause, he most likely will become the 11th player in NBA history to receive one.

Nickeem Khan

Nickeem Khan

