Wilt Chamberlain $14.9 million property is up for grabs with luxuries an NBA fan could dream of having

Wilt Chamberlain was dominant on the court, and he used his money to purchase a high end mansion which is now on the market for a lot of money.

Wilt’s career was defined by dominance. There was simply no NBA player in the same league as him when he played for the Warriors back in the day.

Of course, everyone is well aware of his untouchable record of 100 points in a single game, and everyone also knows about his monstrous season when he averaged 50.4 points per game and 25.7 rebounds per game, yet another untouchable mark.

However, Wilt’s dominance also came with the tagline that he was an ’empty stats’ player as he hadn’t won a championship despite putting those ridiculous scoring numbers. People labeled his style of play selfish, and it wasn’t until he joined Philadelphia, changed his style of play, and won a ring that he lost that label. He would of course win another with the Lakers in 1972.

On this date in 1962: Wilt Chamberlain. 100. pic.twitter.com/yqkTqyUc68 — Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) March 2, 2021

Also Read: Henry County Sheriff Shaquille O’Neal proposed a different approach to make the schools safer

Wilt Chamberlain has his mansion go for $14.9 million

Wilt Chamberlain made a lot of money for his time during his career, and he used to splurge on himself. He bought a mansion that was sold for $6.5 million in 2008.

Chamberlain passed away in 1999, but his house was still extremely decked out, and the current owner has spent a lot of time and a lot of money making the place even better.

The house hit the market in April this year, and stood at a massive $14.9 million. Considering the features this mansion offers, it’s not hard to imagine why it’s so expensive.

The mansion is 9,300 square feet, and has many amenities you wouldn’t imagine of having. There’s a pool outside the main residence.

It’s also situated beautifully in Bel Air, and you get great views of LA from the place. The living room is cathedral-ceilinged, and the overall house follows a triangle motif.

“An immense swimming pool wraps around the home and gives the ‘impression that it is floating in a lake’. Modern touches from the renovation include the addition of a billiards room, a gym, a redwood sauna and an outdoor kitchen.”

“There is also a home theater, a cabana, two fireplaces and seven parking spots. The design throughout the house represents so many aspects of Wilt’s life. The eagle sculpture attached to his fireplace in the living area was made from an old car and represents freedom.”

Also Read: 6’6″ Charles Barkley claimed Tim Duncan as Best Power Forward, talks about why he has more points