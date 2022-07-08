“Wilt Chamberlain could not only block your shot, he could catch it!”: Wilt the Stilt played like he had gravity on easy mode throughout his career

Wilt Chamberlain looked like a Totem pole, but ran like Slenderman – he was the epitome of defying physics.

Wilt Chamberlain was a deified human who, in any era apart from his own would have caused regular internet meltdowns. He played in an era where the video camera was just starting to become popular: a technology much before the internet. From what the cameras could capture, there was and is nobody who would be able to stop him.

A man as strong as Shaquille O’Neal, built like Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the handles of Kevin Durant, and the ability to pass like Magic Johnson. Wilt Chamberlain was the perfect basketball player, if: A very very big if, he put in the effort to make his free throws. When opponents found out his Achilles heel, they began exploiting it.

Can you imagine the number of unbreakable records Wilt would hold if he could sink FTs? Not Steve Nash level, at least like LeBron James. The man scored 100 points, without a proper jump shot. One could say he wouldn’t do that in the modern era, but who could stop him from getting to the rim? He may miss his And-1, but he still got his 2 points!

Wilt Chamberlain deserved to play in the era of video cameras – his talent was too good to be just a myth

A 17-year-old Wilt was doing things that are unimaginable even today. We watch videos of “Blocked by James!!” with great fondness, but could you imagine watching “CAUGHT BY CHAMBERLAIN” instead? That is exactly what he was doing when he was not even a major. Not swatting the ball away, no, but catching it, with one palm.

This video shows just a small fraction of what The Big Dipper was capable of. It was before he joined the Harlem Globetrotters, but you can see the influence on him. Back then, the Globetrotters were bigger than professional teams, and his passing and movement are so reminiscent of a circus trick.

From catching the ball right from the top of the arc, and not being a goal tend, to covering the entire length of the court while passing from the elbow is poetry in motion. Oh, and to top it all off, he put the exclamation mark on the move he started, with a monster Jam. He was a man amongst boys, even before he became a man. Wilt Chamberlain was the greatest individual basketball player, of all time.

