“Ever wonder what Wilt Chamberlain scoring 100 points looks like?”: NBA YouTube creates perhaps the closest highlight of NBA legend’s historic game

Wilt Chamberlain had one of the greatest games in NBA history, and now, we may have the closest thing to a highlight reel of his game.

Wilt’s career was defined by dominance. There was simply no NBA player in the same league as him when he played for the Warriors back in the day.

Of course, everyone is well aware of his untouchable record of 100 points in a single game, and everyone also knows about his monstrous season when he averaged 50.4 points per game and 25.7 rebounds per game, yet another untouchable mark.

However, Wilt’s dominance also came with the tagline that he was an ’empty stats’ player as he hadn’t won a championship despite putting those ridiculous scoring numbers.

People labeled his style of play selfish, and it wasn’t until he joined Philadelphia, changed his style of play, and won a ring that he lost that label. He would of course win another with the Lakers in 1972.

There may be a highlight video for Wilt Chamberlain and his historic game

March 2nd, 1962. NBA history was made. Chamberlain had already gained a reputation as a big scorer, but nobody could have predicted what was coming next.

In 1961, Chamberlain had set the NBA’s scoring record in a single game with 78. Since then, only one player has gone over the 80 point mark. Well, other than Wilt that is. Kobe Bryant poured in 81 points in 2006 in a comeback effort against the Raptors to take second place.

Along with his 100 points, Wilt grabbed 25 rebounds and had two assists. He shot 36-of-63 shooting from the field (57.1 percent) and 28-of-32 shooting from the free throw line (87.5 percent) against the Knicks.

There is no official footage for the game, but some fans found a way to create the closest thing possible to it. They took footage of a game in 1962 against the Knicks itself where Wilt scored 73 points and combined it with the radio broadcast of the 100 point game. The result is pretty cool.

