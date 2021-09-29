“Wilt will be remembered as a whiner and a quitter who didn’t contribute to teams”: When 35-year-old Wilt Chamberlain stopped 24-year-old Kareem-Abdul Jabbar

Wilt was a superstar in the NBA and the United States in the 1960s

At the time, Kareem was just a kid, he idolized Wilt, wanted to play like him and be like him.

To Kareem’s surprise, Wilt became friends with him when he was 17. He showed Kareem things he had never seen in his life or rather he shouldn’t have seen when he was 17.

But Wilt consistently criticized Kareem since his debut in the league. Kareem led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first-ever championship in 1971 in just his 2nd season in the league, in the process, defeating a 34-year-old Chamberlain in the Lakers uniform who was trying to win his second championship.

Wilt Chamberlain played most of his basketball in the era dominated by another big Bill Russell and his Boston Celtics

Bill wasn’t winning scoring or rebounding titles, but he won 10 NBA championships from 1957-1969.

Wilt though was dominating the game in all the other ways, in that same decade, he won 7 scoring titles, 11 rebounding titles, and even was the assist leader a year just to show that he could assist as well.

He averaged over 30 points, 22 rebounds and infinite blocks which weren’t considered a stat back then, for the recorded data of roughly 112 games, Wilt averaged an insane 8.8 blocks per game.

Imagine dominating the game in such a way but then winning an underwhelming 2 championships.

After getting eliminated at the hands of Kareem in 1971, a rejuvenated “Wilt the Stilt” decided it was his year

Wilt was facing the new “Giant superstar of the league” in Kareem for the second straight season, this time though, he came out on top.

After trailing by 10 points in the 4th quarter Chamberlain made blocks after blocks and ran with the ball on the fast breaks to take back the lead. He blocked 3 of Kareem’s Skyhooks in 1 possession. Nobody could block it even once. Not even Hakeem – the dream – Olajuwon, a decade later.

After defeating Kareem, Wilt led Lakers won the Championship.