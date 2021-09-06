“Wish I could legally give Scottie Pippen some money he deserves”: When Michael Jordan expressed some pity for his “Robin” for having an underpaying contract

Back in 1991, Michael Jordan spoke about Scottie Pippen and his underpaying contract. The GOAT felt so sorry for the Bulls forward that he hoped there was some way legally, by which he could give money to Pippen out of his own pocket.

Scottie Pippen is easily one of the most underrated players ever. The Chicago Bulls forward was a great two-way superstar, who would often be given the responsibility of shutting down the opponents’ best player on the defensive end, and on the offensive end, would get buckets at will.

Despite being his team’s second option, Scottie managed to build up one of the best resumes of his era. With a career average of 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists, at the conclusion of his 17-year career, Pip was a 7-time All-Star, 7-time All-NBA player, 10-time All-Defensive player, Steal champ, and a 6-time NBA Champ.

Even though he wasn’t the best player on the 1990s Bulls team, Pip was the greatest teammate Michael Jordan could’ve ever asked for. It was because of Scottie, that Mike won all those 6 championships. Not only was Scottie Pippen underrated and underappreciated, but the 6-foot-8 guard was also easily the most underpaid player in league history.

“Scottie Pippen is totally underpaid”: Michael Jordan on the Bulls forward’s 1991 contract

Back in 1991, Scottie signed one of the worst contract deals in sporting history, which earned him only $18 million over the span of the seven greatest seasons of his career.

Putting it into perspective that just how unfair Pippen’s contract was – the 1997-98 season, His Airness earned roughly around $30 million. Whereas, Scottie, who had one of the best seasons of his illustrious career, managed to earn only $2.25 million (roughly thirteen times lesser than Jordan).

Scottie Pippen had such an unjust contract, that several players in the league would openly criticise the Bulls front-office for underpaying one of the best players in the league. Air Jordan was just one of the many players in the league who felt sorry for Scottie.

Back in 1994, Michael expressed his honest opinions about Pippen’s contract to legendary Bulls reporter Cheryl Raye-Stout. MJ even disclosed that he would gladly pay Scottie money out of his own pocket if he was legally allowed to.

“I wish there was some way legally that I could give him some of the money that he totally deserves as a player. He’s totally underpaid. For years, I was underpaid, but I played it out, and I think he’s going to play it out too. At the end of three years, I hope they reward him with a just and fair contract.”

Over the course of a professional athlete’s career, there are a few tragic moments/incidents they regret. Unfortunately for Scottie Pippen, it was the instance in 1991 when he signed the infamous contract. No doubt some of it was his fault too, but you can’t help but feel sorry for Pippen for losing up to millions of dollars.