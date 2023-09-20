“With a Pimple Patch”: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Teaches Daughter Zhuri How to Value Herself Through Her Stance on Makeup

Savannah James, the lovely wife of LeBron James, recently started her own line of beauty products called ‘SJ Skincare’. To promote her line, she recently agreed to do an interview with ‘Allure‘. During the sit-down, James revealed multiple different aspects of her life. Among her revelations were how she applies her makeup differently than before, and the lessons she has attempted to teach her daughter, Zhuri James.

Advertisement

As mentioned previously, James now owns her own Beauty line. With ‘SJ Skincare’, Savannah has already made a big splash in the beauty world, with many fans now hoping to get their hands on the products as soon as possible. Given how many people have come to admire how her skin looks, even on Instagram stories, the success of Savannah’s brand is hardly a surprise.

Savannah James admits that she hopes Zhuri James learns about minimalism

Zhuri James is currently eight years old. She is starting to get to that age where kids get curious about beauty products and its applications. However, unsupervised use can also lead to body image problems in them and an over-reliance on artificial products to truly feel beautiful.

Advertisement

Hoping to lead her daughter away from that, Savannah James has tried to teach her daughter some life lessons early. She has even kept the design of her line and her own makeup routine, in congruence with minimalist fashion, in the hopes that her daughter understands that she will never need makeup to be beautiful. Here’s an excerpt from Allure‘s article on Savannah’s interview:

Makeup-wise [Savannah] James is currently only reaching for concealer and lip gloss — she’s in a “less is more phase.” This is a lesson she is teaching her daughter Zhuri. “Whether you are done up to the gods or at home with a pimple patch and bonnet on, you’re beautiful and it’s enough,” she says. “You don’t have to do any more than that if you don’t choose to.”

Admittedly, this is indeed a lesson Zhuri needs to learn early on. With the world today more obsessed with looks than ever before, it’s easy to get lost in the shuffle. So, perhaps the young James’ early learning of this fact can help her avoid that hurtful process altogether.

LeBron James was of big help to Savannah

Ever the supporter of his wife, LeBron James was the one who vehemently promoted Savannah’s new line of beauty products. As one might guess, that alone caused a huge uproar in both the NBA and the beauty community. Just four weeks ago, he posted the following on Instagram.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CwBtQRypale/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

It is believed that since this post, the James family has come a lot further in their testing of the beauty products, and which ingredients will be just right. As is the case for others, we are excited to see what this beloved family comes out with.