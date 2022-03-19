“With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scoring 30+ points each, the Celtics are undefeated!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Cs’ duo surpass Larry Bird and Kevin McHale for an impressive franchise feat

The Boston Celtics now improve their record to 5-0 for the season when the all-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown score 30+ points each in the same game.

The Celtics-Kings matchup was as one-sided an affair as one could even imagine. Grabbing a huge lead ever since tip-off, it was Jayson Tatum and co. in the driving seat for the entire bout. And after 48 minutes of sheer domination, it was Ime Udoka’s boys who annihilated the Sacramento Kings 126-97.

It was a stunning performance for Domantas Sabonis, recording a staggering 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 assists. However, the Lithuanian’s performance was eclipsed by the remarkable performance by the All-Star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

In 34:09 minutes, JT put up 32 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on an efficient 75/70/100 shooting split. As for Brown, he recorded 30 points and 3 rebounds on 61.1% shooting from the field in merely 28 minutes of action.

Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum couldn’t be stopped and combined for 62 points tonight vs. Kings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EYxcSXe4jB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 19, 2022

The Celtics have a flawless record when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown score 30+ points each in the same game

It’s the 5th time this season that JT and JB recorded 30+ points each. With this, the duo surpasses the legendary pairing of Larry Bird and Kevin McHale (4) for the most in a single season in Cs’ history. And have a flawless 9-0 all-time record whenever this happens.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum each have 30 points in the same game for the 5th time this season. That is the most by a pair of teammates in a season in Celtics history, surpassing Larry Bird & Kevin McHale, who had 4 such games in 1986-87 pic.twitter.com/MGydacOdFy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 19, 2022

As soon as the duo recorded this historic feat, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

But I thought Tatum and Brown weren’t a good fit with each other?? — Jace (@BasedJace_) March 19, 2022

Most talented duo in Celtics history. Yes. Talent. https://t.co/V8s6G3kn49 — 🌴 (@JaysonFadeEm) March 19, 2022

Winning 20 games in their last 24, the Celtics have now moved up to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-28 record.