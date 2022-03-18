Basketball

‘In Europe, people like Rudy Gobert are allowed to live in the paint’: Luka Doncic explains why scoring in the NBA is easier than in Europe

‘In Europe, people like Rudy Gobert are allowed to live in the paint’: Luka Doncic explains why scoring in the NBA is easier than in Europe
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Comfortably beaten"- Max Verstappen routs Charles Leclerc while Lewis Hamilton struggles in practice
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
‘In Europe, people like Rudy Gobert are allowed to live in the paint’: Luka Doncic explains why scoring in the NBA is easier than in Europe
‘In Europe, people like Rudy Gobert are allowed to live in the paint’: Luka Doncic explains why scoring in the NBA is easier than in Europe

Luka Doncic is a genius in terms of playing ability – his confidence comes from…