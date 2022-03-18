‘In Europe, people like Rudy Gobert are allowed to live in the paint’: Luka Doncic explains why scoring in the NBA is easier than in Europe

Luka Doncic is a genius in terms of playing ability – his confidence comes from him playing in Europe and Real Madrid.

Luka Doncic has jokes when it comes to anything outside of Basketball – about it, he’s nothing but serious. Luka has been immense for Dallas ever since he came in a few years ago – the man has been the lynchpin for the Dallas Mavericks. It is only imperative that JJ Reddick, former Mav himself understands all the basics of his life.

Luka goes on to tell the people listening that the rules are different in the Euro league. He speaks about the 3-second rule, the fact that people are allowed to park themselves in the paint is a jarring reality. Scoring can be so hard when a 7 footer sits in the pain waiting to block all your shots. This prompts the teams to start shooting away from the post, which is why most of Luka’s points have come from outside of the paint area.

He says on record “It is easier to score here”. This puts him in a pickle, where it is not for his follow-up statement. “The players though, are much better than anyone in Europe he adds. Team Basketball is the way to go in European basketball, which is why 30 point individual moments of brilliance does not come as often in the NBA.

Also Read: “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson are better than Michael Jordan for me!”: When Isiah Thomas ranked the Bulls legend as the fourth greatest player of all time

Luka Doncic is going to be the face of the league – all he needs is a ring and things will expedite real quick

Luka is way ahead for his age in terms of what he can do with the ball – the former ROTY winner has an incredibly high ceiling when it comes to potential. Already talked in the same conversations as Michael Jordan, LeBron James et al, the Slovenian man can go down in the history books as one of the best to ever do it.

While his numbers are great and ever-improving, what needs to change is the capacity to win a title. Dallas has been a good team, yes, but it doesn’t show that killer edge to go on and be the best out of the 30 teams in the league. Luka however is here to change that, and would probably need help from a few pieces.

A team game run by an elite passer – a recipe for everything to go right. He is a pass-first kind of guy, somewhat akin to LeBron. In terms of making sure he carries on the legacy, the 23-year-old man has it covered – he may be well and truly better than these guys at his age.

Also Read: “You gotta make greats like LeBron James work on both ends”: Luka Doncic reveals why he hunts for the best players down the stretch in a game