Witnessing It First-Hand, Jason Kidd Explains Kyrie Irving’s Success with Luka Doncic’s Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have toyed with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the WCF thus far. The trump card of the Mavs, the Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving duo, has led the team brilliantly in the post-season. Their ability to feed off each other’s energy has been exciting to watch. Post-game, head coach Jason Kidd spilled the beans on the secret recipe of their success together.

After the Game 2 109-108 win, Rachel Nichols had a short courtside conversation with Kidd. The 50-year-old asked that a strategy involving two-star players working together often fails to provide results, so, what’s different about Luka and Kyrie?

The Mavericks HC said that the difference maker between these two is the perfect balance of experience and raw talent. Another major reason is that Kai knows how to handle big-game pressure. He said,

“You know, Ky is older, he’s been in this situation in Cleveland with LeBron. He’s been with other stars. He understands that he’s comfortable with his game. He’s comfortable with giving advice.”

Kidd outlined that the 25-year-old Doncic has a lot of firepower. While it can sometimes lead to a player losing track, that is where Uncle Drew’s inputs come into use. He said, “Luka’s fiery” but Kyrie helps him keep a calm head with his experience.

A post shared by Rachel Nichols

After mentioning every aspect of their game, Kidd added that the most important thing is that the two have fun in each other’s company. As we have seen in the series, Irving has taken up the role of a leader and is always seen helping the team by setting the right examples. In addition to that, Uncle Drew also praises Luka every chance he gets.

Kyrie Irving is amazed by Luka Doncic

Luka pulled off a stunner in the last minute of Game 2. With his team trailing by two points, the 25-year-old drained a three-pointer over this year’s DPOY to give his team a one-point lead leaving only three seconds in the regulation. Kyrie was just as impressed as everyone else in the hoop world.

Kyrie Irving on Luka Doncic: "I'm amazed. I don't use that word lightly either… I think he's answered a lot of calls. When Luka first came into the league, there were a lot of questions on what he was going to turn out to be. I know a few people are eating their words. Watching him ascend into becoming an all-time great is amazing and I don't take it for granted because I played with one of the greatest of all time, arguably the greatest of all time."

He said, “Watching him ascend into becoming an all-time great is amazing and I don’t take it for granted because I played with one of the greatest of all time, arguably the greatest of all time.”

Kyrie also understands that his responsibility doesn’t end here with the season. He knows that he has to show Luka the ropes to become his best version in the next few years. For now, Doncic and Co. would be focused on taking over the next game at their home arena, pretty much sealing the series.