“Got Off the Bus and It Shattered”: Breanna Stewart Reveals How Fan Came to Her Rescue with a Bottle of Red Wine

Breanna Stewart wanted to celebrate her 2024 WNBA Championship win with the countless fans gathered for the New York Liberty’s parade and a bottle of red wine. But the latter became an issue when she shattered her bottle in the hustle and bustle of victory. However, she was able to cherish her favorite beverage after all, thanks to the resourcefulness of a Liberty fan.

And that glass of wine soon became her favorite drink.

“Honestly, the one that was passed to me during the parade, not sure what it was,” Stewart said after Candance Parker had asked the 2024 WNBA Champion to name her favorite kind of wine during a Bleacher Report interview. “That was feeling exactly what I needed in that moment, which was red wine.”

Stewart then explained what had actually happened. “I had a bottle and I got off the bus and it shattered! Because of the champagne and all the other things that were there,” she told Parker.

The three-time NBA Champion was still badly craving a glass of red velvet, so she figured out a way to get her drink. “Who can hand a bottle of red wine to me when my float passes by??” she tweeted on X.

Who can hand a bottle of red wine to me when my float passes by?? — Stewie (@breannastewart) October 24, 2024

The 30-year-old didn’t have to mention it twice as a fan volunteered a glass when her parade van passed by. Not only did it help Stewart savor the moment, but it also made headlines in the media. The whole thing added a layer of wholesome to the celebrations.

When you win a Championship for your city, the least you can do is expect fans to buy you a drink. But the incident also goes on to show just how much Stewart loves wine.

Stewart told Parker about her love for wine

“So I like red, dry, not as fruity…Pinot noir. I know you [to Parker] like Caymus, I can obviously get down with them too,” Stewart added during the interview.

She then added more names to sum up her list of favorite kinds of wine. Parker had asked Stewart if she liked French burgundy. The two-time MVP said she does not.

“I like Napa, Oregon, I get like wine shipments from Soudure [? can’t confirm name] vineyards,” she added.

Parker seemed impressed by her taste in wine. She now knows what to gift her when she meets her again.