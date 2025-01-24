“Making Profit”: Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier Spill on Big Ambitions for Unrivaled

Oct 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defends against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half of game three of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Six games into Unrivaled’s inaugural season, the league has proven to be a success. The reception of the format and competition has traveled well among fans of the sport as it earns more respect for the game. However, co-founders Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier have their own definition of what success looks like for the league. They aren’t content simply with notoriety but envision making a profit as a form of ultimate success for their first season.

Advertisement

Collier and Stewart sat down with Boardroom for an exclusive interview where they discussed the future of Unrivaled. While staying reserved about their specific plans going forward, Stewart shed light on their hopes for year one. She said,

“Making profit. We’re hoping to make profit in year one. Hopefully that can grow and elevate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boardroom (@boardroom)

For Unrivaled to remain a viable league, there needs to be a high amount of revenue. Stewart and Collier are aware of the financial requirements which is why they desire to make a profit in year one. However, the monetary gain isn’t so they can fatten their pockets. They aspire to continue to grow and expand the league to serve as an alternative to players having to play overseas.

They have done an incredible job thus far at doing such. There are a total of 36 players and they all own equity in the league. As the league continues to grow, the players will receive financial benefits.

Additionally, the debut of the league was impressive with many great performances from marquee players such as Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd. However, some aren’t impressed at all with the product on the court.

Draymond Green is not a fan of the level of play in Unrivaled

Warriors star Draymond Green didn’t shy away from expressing his disinterest in Unrivaled. He revealed he gave the league an opportunity but didn’t enjoy the level of play.

“I watched maybe like two seconds of it, I got upset,” Green said. “Sabrina Ionescu was playing and I saw her contest on the three and I turned the TV off.”

Regardless of his personal opinion, Green understands that the league is important for the women’s game. He will continue to support the movement but can understand that the style of play isn’t for him. However, the opinion of one person doesn’t reflect the masses. The majority of viewers love Unrivaled which is an excellent sign for the league going forward.