“Worked So Hard to Get Back”: Klay Thompson Talks About ‘Soaking It All In’ After Mavericks’ 143–133 Win at Chase Center

Klay Thompson played his second game at Chase Center since his departure from the Golden State Warriors this summer. The Mavericks secured a 143-133 win this time, behind 29 points in 29 minutes from the four-time NBA Champion.

The 34-year-old seemed emotional after securing a season-high in points at his old stomping grounds. He was the last Dallas player to exit the hardwood, as he breathed in the atmosphere for potentially the last time this season.

“I just wanted to take that moment for myself because I spent a lot of days in here especially when I couldn’t play,” Thompson explained during the post-game press conference. “I just took that moment for myself because I worked so hard to get back to feeling like this. Feel like I owed myself a second just to soak it all in.”

Klay spent nearly three of his 13 seasons in Golden State sidelined due to lower body injuries. His journey back to the hardwood was long and arduous, especially once contract negotiations between him and the Warriors began to break down.

It was difficult for the veteran guard to accept that his franchise didn’t value him the same way anymore. But he remembers his relationship with the fans differently.

Back in November, when the Mavs played their first game against the Dubs, there was much fanfare surrounding Klay’s return. This time, there were no sailor hats in the arena to honor the sharpshooter, but Thompson did receive a warm welcome and ovation from the crowd when he stepped onto the floor.

Klay Thompson reflected on guarding his Splash Bro., Stephen Curry

Though Thompson doesn’t possess the same physical tools he once did, his best defensive tool against Stephen Curry was his experience.

The two had scrimmaged together for over a decade, learning every move the other had to offer. That helps Klay in his matchups against Curry and compensates a bit for his athletic disadvantage. However, the real challenge for the five-time All-Star was managing his emotions during the contest.

“I’m getting more accustomed to it with each time we face each other,” Klay said about defending Steph. “We’d guard each other plenty of time in practices and scrimmages.”

It wasn’t just the challenge of the matchup that Thompson reflected on though. “You always cherish the moments you get to face the best players. So it’s cool I get to say I guarded Steph. Like I guarded Kobe and KD, it’s just another story I get to tell,” the two-time All-NBA wing added.

Thompson taking pride in the matchup says much about his character. As conflicting as the moment must have been for him, he wanted to ensure that he gave his former Splash Brother his flowers. The next time the two face off will be in Dallas in February. If Klay wants to battle at Chase Center again this season, it will have to be during the playoffs.