“Would That Make Me the King?”: Shaquille O’Neal Again Wonders What Marrying Into British Royalty Would Lead to

Shaquille O’Neal always boasts about having a G-14 classification. While it’s a made-up term from the movie Rush Hour, the Hall of Famer claims it’s for players and coaches who have won titles and have the authority to make bold claims and talk without a filter. O’Neal’s self-proclaimed G-14 classification extends beyond basketball. An example of it was seen recently when the Lakers legend asked rapper Gawne’s British wife, Amber, a shocking question about the UK’s monarchy.

O’Neal linked up with rapper Gawne via Instagram to collaborate on a song and visited his sprawling mansion, where he met his wife, Amber. His visit was documented in a video on Gawne’s YouTube channel. After learning the rapper’s wife was from Britain, he asked her,

“If the queen was alive and I married her, would that make me the king?”

O’Neal’s incredible question left Amber speechless, who pondered and responded that he’d not be anointed the king but there’s a different name to it. Asking if it was Duker or something, Shaq further asked if he married Princess Fergie, the nickname for Sarah, Duchess of York, would that make him a prince. Amber replied she was unsure what title he’d get.

This wasn’t the first time O’Neal showed interest in marrying the late Queen Elizabeth and becoming the king of the UK. During an episode of the Late Late Show with James in 2018, the four-time NBA champion did not think twice before posing the same question to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and host James Corden. After the duo finished discussing Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle’s impending wedding, O’Neal raised his hand and said he had a question. He asked,

“If I married the queen of England, would that make me the king of England?”

Corden and Victoria were at a loss for words, before the former responded that he won’t be named king, but he’d love nothing more than to have the three-time Finals MVP sitting on the throne. Queen Elizabeth’s passing in 2022 ended O’Neal’s odds of becoming a monarch. However, he’s still hunting for the answer to the question of whether he’d be named the king had he married her.

Shaquille O’Neal’s royal marriage proposal

While Shaquille O’Neal’s desire to become a part of the British monarchy remained unfulfilled, he did have a chance to become a prince. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked the Hall of Famer about reports claiming a Middle Eastern princess was interested in marrying him. He replied,

“She just came and we went on a date but she was way too aggressive for me. Cause she wanted to pay for everything and I’m not used to that. So like we went out to dinner and she’s like oh no, your money is no good here.”

O’Neal turned down a real opportunity to become a monarch. However, it seems he was only interested in becoming the king of England, specifically Queen Elizabeth’s husband. His desire is no longer viable and it’ll be one of the few things O’Neal wants but cannot get.