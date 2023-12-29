“Wouldn’t Have Happened if I Had Two Parents”: LeBron James Once Confessed His Father’s Absence Fueled His Desire to Become a Superstar

Credits: Dec 20, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

In 2014, LeBron James credited the absence of his father which led to his immense success. Instead of terming his absentee father as a roadblock, he considered it as the pathway that guaranteed glory. Not having his father, fueled the desire to achieve countless accolades and records in the NBA. In March 2014, GQ did a cover story on the famed athlete where he touched upon the subject of his father.

“Wow, Dad, you know what, I don’t know you, I have no idea who you are, but because of you is part of the reason who I am today”, stated the 4X Finals MVP.

The stream of adversity that he faced in his father’s absence helped him mold into a mature individual. This is how he learned to look out for those around him. He cites his agent Rich Paul, childhood friend Maverick Carter, and his manager Randy Mims, who attained a lot of success by following his trail. The All-Time Leading Scorer believes that this wouldn’t have happened had he belonged to what is perceived as an ideal nuclear family.

“So me in a position allowing people around me to grow, that maybe wouldn’t have happened if I had two parents, two sisters, a dog, and a picket fence, you know?” added James.

Every player has their motivation which fuels them towards greatness. For LeBron, it was his father.

Anthony McClelland and Gloria James were teenagers when their son LeBron James was born. Apart from this detail, most of the information regarding McClelland and how he left Gloria James is unknown. There are also reports of him being guilty of theft multiple times, and his criminal history may have been one of the reasons for him leaving his son when he was little. Unfortunately, little is known about the relationship of the family during the brief period together.

Unlike his father, LeBron has been always there for his children and has spoken about their importance in life. The 38-year-old also married Savannah James, whom he dated since high school, and has stuck to one partner since his childhood. Time and again, LeBron has proved himself as an ideal family man, who doesn’t wants to repeat the mistakes of his father.

The reason why LeBron James takes fatherhood seriously

Without his father, LeBron James and his mother were rendered homeless and underwent excruciating suffering. Not having a father while growing up, made the Lakers legend realize the value of being in his children’s life. During an interview, James expressed, “I didn’t have a dad growing up, and my mother was my everything. It was tough not having that male figure in my life, but it made me appreciate the role of a father even more.”

It is one of the reasons why he always follows how his children Zhuri, Bryce, and Bronny are doing. He always hypes his sons up on and off the court, while also adoring his daughter. LeBron recently publically confessed, “Family over everything,” and miss a Lakers game for Bronny’s college debut.

Because of this, he has a family-first image. Many NBA fans consider him a role model for his committed parenting.