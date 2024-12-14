“Wouldn’t Have Survived One Year Ago”: Victor Wembanyama Opens Up About Spurs’ 118–116 Comeback Win

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) and center Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrate during the second half in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mand

On Friday, the Spurs pulled off an incredible fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Trail Blazers 118-116 and improve to 13-12. San Antonio had seemingly downed their tools, as they astonishingly gave up 46 points in the third quarter. It was Portland’s highest-scoring quarter of the season. They lacked any semblance of leadership after Chris Paul was ejected for picking up two technical fouls in the first quarter. However, Victor Wembanyama and Co. rallied to win in a fashion the Frenchman believes they weren’t capable of last season.

Advertisement

In his post-game press conference, the Spurs’ sophomore sensation lauded his teammates for keeping their cool despite giving up 46 points in the third quarter. He was ecstatic about the comeback, especially because it showcased the maturity and fighting spirit that he felt the team lacked in his rookie season. He said,

“I think tonight we went through a stretch that we wouldn’t have survived one year ago.”

“I think tonight we went through a stretch that we wouldn’t have survived one year ago,” – Victor Wembanyama on win v POR #nba #porvida #sanantonio pic.twitter.com/JIWp4ZuHkQ — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 14, 2024

The Trail Blazers, who led by eight points heading into the fourth quarter, continued to dominate the Spurs in the early exchanges of the final period. They outscored the visitors 17-8 in the first three and a half minutes to extend their lead to 17 points.

However, San Antonio responded with a 22-4 run, courtesy of some stellar defense from Jeremy Sochan which saw them reclaim the lead. They did not trail the rest of the way.

The game was level with 2.1 seconds left, but a foul on Wembanyama sent him to the free-throw line and he banked both to give his team the lead. Deni Avdija tried a desperate half-court shot to steal the win, but his shot bounced off the backboard and the Spurs escaped with the victory.

As impressive as the offensive surge was during that 22-4 run, Devin Vessell believes Sochan’s defensive impact made all the difference.

Sochan’s stellar defense

In the post-game press conference, Vessell credited Sochan’s hustle as the reason for the Spurs’ comeback. He said,

“[Sochan] changed the course of the game. And as soon as he really picked up that defense, I think everybody picked up that defense, and we started going on that run. So whenever he turns it on and clicks, we’re a totally different team.”

“He (Sochan) changed the course of the game. And as soon as he really picked up that defense, I think everybody picked up that defense, and we started going on that run. So whenever he turns it on and clicks, we’re a totally different team,” – Devin Vassell on Jeremy Sochan v POR… pic.twitter.com/tR8qP7EQqd — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 14, 2024

The forward wasn’t only effective on defense but had a good game offensively. He finished with 15 points on 66.7 shooting and three assists. Sochan has always been a stellar defender, but his improvement on the offensive end is a reflection of the hard work he’s put in. He’s quickly becoming a terrific two-way player and repaying the faith the team has shown in him.